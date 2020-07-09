Gov. Ron DeSantis Mocked For Comparing Reopening Schools To Shopping At Walmart

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis really got schooled by Twitter users Thursday after he compared opening schools to the pleasures of shopping at a big-box retailer.
The Republican governor argued that distance learning has caused Florida students to suffer an “education gap” and urged school districts to consider opening brick-and-mortar schools for the 2020-’21 academic year.
“I want our kids to be able to minimize this education gap that I think has developed,” DeSantis said, according to local station WPTV. He added: “In spite of good efforts with the online, it’s just not the same. So I worry about that gap.”
The state has 232,718 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday ― an increase of 8,935 cases from the day before ― but DeSantis tried to minimize the risk of exposure kids might face.
“If you can do Home Depot, if you can do Walmart, if you can do these things, you absolutely can do the schools,” the governor said.
But many Twitter users weren’t impressed by DeSantis’ comparison ― for obvious reasons.
But while many Twitter users were content to call out DeSantis for attempting to put the lives of Florida students at risk of contracting COVID-19, at least one person had a more pressing concern about the governor.