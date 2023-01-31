What's Hot

Jane Fonda Isn’t Thrilled About Sydney Sweeney’s ‘Barbarella’ Remake

Chicago Prosecutor Dropping R. Kelly Sex Abuse Charges

Nelson Mandela's Granddaughter Clarifies Comments About Harry And Meghan

A Seventh Memphis Police Officer Was Disciplined After Tyre Nichols' Arrest

Abigail Breslin Gets Married And The Reception Looks Pretty Darn Fancy

Bob Born, 'Father Of Peeps' Marshmallow Candies, Dies At 98

Kevin McCarthy Makes WTF Comparison Of Joe Biden And George Santos

Jimmy Kimmel Set To Interview Mike Lindell -- With 1 Absolutely Bizarre Condition

Katy Perry Honors Orlando Bloom’s Ex Miranda Kerr In Heartfelt Speech

No, You Can’t Balance The Budget In 10 Years. At Least If You Want To Stay In Office.

Ex-Pence Aide Offers Gross Theory On Why Trump Won't Pick Marjorie Taylor Greene As Running Mate

Michael Jackson’s Nephew Jaafar Jackson To Play Him In Biopic

PoliticsFloridaMiami Herald

‘Is This 2023?’ Miami Herald Expresses Disbelief At Florida GOP ‘Fashion Police’

The Republican-led Florida House's new dress code drew ire from the newspaper's editorial board.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

The Miami Herald mocked the GOP-led Florida House’s new dress code, suggesting the legislature had now become the “fashion police.”

“Is this 2023?” the newspaper’s editorial board asked in response to the reported ban of low-cut blouses or dresses, sleeveless tops, and dresses and skirts that are “more than one inch above the knee,” among other things.

The Herald questioned how the rules would be enforced.

“We do applaud the impulse to look more professional in the House. Acting more professional, though, is the real trick,” the board wrote. “One way to do that: Quit wasting time on the transparently cynical ‘woke’ wars pushed by Gov. DeSantis in his quest for the White House and focus on the real needs of the people.”

Read the full editorial here.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Lee Moran - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community