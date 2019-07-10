Florida Woman Accused Of Peeing In Business Rival's Ice Cream Machine

A Florida woman is facing two felony charges after she allegedly ruined a neighboring shop’s $2,000 worth of ice cream by peeing into an ice cream machine and flicking boogers into containers.

Jung Soon Wypcha, who owns a food mart in Indian Shores, was arrested Monday and charged with criminal mischief and tampering with consumer products related to the alleged offenses against the ice cream shop next door.

Police said surveillance video showed the 66-year-old Wypcha adulterating the ice cream made by Lu Lu’s Ice Cream shop next to her store, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

The two businesses share a bathroom. Police said video showed Wypcha using the facility with the door open on five occasions last month.

Cameras caught Wypcha shoving her hands into ice cream containers on one occasion, and picking her nose and sticking her hands in the ice cream on another, according to ABC Action News.

Police allege in court documents obtained by The Smoking Gun that Wypcha spit into the ice cream containers, urinated in the ice cream churning machine, then emptied the pee into a sink used to rinse out ice cream equipment and bowls.

Lu Lu’s had to trash $2,000 worth of ice cream to “ensure public safety,” according to Tampa Bay station WTVT. The business was closed for five days in order to ensure everything was safe to reopen.

“The minute we learned about it, we called the authorities. We got rid of everything so there was no question about did she do this or did she do that,” Lu Lu’s co-owner Paul Chiulli told the station.

Chiulli said he suspects envy is the motive.

“I guess she wasn’t liking that we were getting popular,” Chiulli told the Tampa Bay Times.

Wypcha was released Monday night from the Pinellas County Jail on $55,000 bond.