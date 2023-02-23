'Every Reporter's Worst Nightmare': Florida Journalist Sheds Tear After Shooting

A local Florida journalist delivered an emotional report on “every reporter’s absolutely worst nightmare” as another journalist in the community was shot and killed on Wednesday.

Luana Munoz, a reporter at WESH-TV, shed tears as she acknowledged the difficult nature of the story in the hours after two reporters for Spectrum News 13 were shot while covering a homicide early Wednesday in Pine Hills, Florida.

A nine-year-old girl, along with her mother, were also found shot at a nearby home. The girl and one of the reporters later died.

Munoz, while on the ground outside Orlando Regional Medical Center, reflected on the emotional scene and noted that she had recently embraced the late Spectrum News journalist’s fiancé.

“It is nice to see all the media, we come together in solidarity in this moment,” Munoz said.

“This is every reporter’s absolutely worst nightmare. We go home at night, afraid, that something like this will occur. And that is what happened here.”

A suspect – 19-year-old Keith Melvin Moses – was arrested, taken into custody and will be charged with homicide for the earlier shooting, according to Orange County Sheriff John Mina. He is also expected to face other charges for the other victims, according to Mina.

Spectrum News’ parent company Charter Communications, in a statement, wrote that it’s “deeply saddened” by the loss of the reporter.

“Our thoughts are with our employee’s family, friends and co-workers during this very difficult time,” the statement read.

“We remain hopeful that our other colleague who was injured makes a full recovery. This is a terrible tragedy for the Orlando community.”

Following the shooting death of a member of our Spectrum News 13 crew, our parent company, Charter Communications, has released a statement. pic.twitter.com/oiL4nqLT3E — Spectrum News 13 (@MyNews13) February 23, 2023