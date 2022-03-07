Florida Ignores CDC, Will Advise Against COVID Vaccine For Kids

“I personally believe that people can make their decisions for themselves with information, and I think that in some ways they probably make decisions that they’re more comfortable with if elements like coercion or misrepresentation of data or hiding of data are not part of the process,” he said when pressed about his vaccine status last month.

Ladapo and his aides also refused to wear face masks when visiting the office of state Sen. Tina Polsky, who was about to begin radiation for breast cancer, last fall. Polsky says she told Ladapo she had a serious medical condition and needed him to wear a mask, but that he refused and would not tell her why.