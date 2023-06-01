Florida Man Pointed Gun At Woman's Head After Her Friend Backed Into His Driveway: Sheriff

Police arrested a Florida man who they say pointed a handgun at a woman’s head and threatened to kill her after her friend backed into his driveway in Palm Coast on Saturday.

Terry Vetsch, 60, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.

The incident began around 2 p.m. when a man briefly backed his vehicle onto Vetsch’s driveway, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. Vetsch, who was watching on his security camera, went outside with a handgun to confront the man, police said.

Security camera footage taken from Vetsch’s home and obtained by The Daytona Beach News-Journal shows the confrontation. In the video, a woman can be seen walking out of the home across from Vetsch’s to confront the man, who then pulls out a gun and points it at her head.

After he lowered the weapon, the two continued arguing before Vetsch returned home, according to police.

Vetsch later told police that he pulled the hammer back on the gun when he pointed it at the woman, according to a police affidavit obtained by the News-Journal. He told police he thought the man who backed into his driveway was a different neighbor.

“I was going to tell them ‘stay the hell out of my driveway,’ they’ve been told this before,” Vetsch told a police officer, body camera footage obtained by the News-Journal shows. “I didn’t realize it was a different car.”

Vetsch was released Sunday on a $50,000 bond.