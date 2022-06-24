Florida Man Looking For Chicken Stumbles Upon Shocking Discovery

A Florida man’s search for his loose chicken caused him to uncover a body in an empty lot on Wednesday.

The man, who identified himself only by his first name James, told WPBF that he went looking for a chicken who had left his yard in West Palm Beach when he came across a shocking sight next door.

“I just found something weird and I kick it and when I see something weird like a skull it was scary and I said I don’t know what this is,” he said.

Police confirmed it was “human skeletal remains” buried in a shallow grave.

“It’s weird, you know. I never expected that thing in the back of my house,” James said.