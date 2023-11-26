'I Just Killed My Brother': Florida Man Confesses To Murder After Shooting Sibling, Police Say

A Florida man confessed to killing his brother early Saturday morning, police say.
Largo police say they responded to a home on 3rd Street Northwest at around 12:47 a.m. after someone reported that the suspect, Joshua Brinkley made “concerning statements” to some acquaintances, local news outlet Fox13 reports.
When officers arrived, they spotted Brinkley, 41, leaving his home in his car. After seeing the officers, authorities say he suddenly stopped the car and got out with his hands in the air saying, “I just killed my brother in my house.”
Police say they found the victim dead from gunshot wounds after searching the home.
The identity of the victim has not been released due to Marsy’s law, which “ensures that victims of crime have equal, constitutional rights on the same level as those accused and convicted of crimes.”
After officers arrested and transported Brinkley to the Largo Police Department, he kicked a detective upon arrival. Authorities say the detective suffered minor injuries.
Brinkley was taken to the Pinellas County Jail and charged with first-degree murder and battery on a law enforcement officer.