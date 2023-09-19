Florida Man Fatally Shoots Neighbor For Trimming Trees Near Property Line, Police Say

LOADING ERROR LOADING

A Florida man fatally shot a neighbor who was trimming trees along a property line the two men shared, police said.

Edward Druzolowski, 78, was arrested Sunday after he allegedly fired a single fatal shot at his neighbor, 48-year-old Brian Ford, who was outside trimming trees along their property line in DeLeon Springs.

The Volusia County sheriff’s office said that Druzolowski confronted Ford about being on his property before the fatal shooting.

“Druzolowski told detectives he threatened to shoot Ford, and when Ford didn’t leave, he shot him,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Ford was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was the latest in a long line of shootings this year by angry homeowners who have opened fire on people who accidentally crossed over their property line. In Florida alone, police have responded to multiple reports of threats and shootings by homeowners.

In June, a Florida man fired 30 rounds at his pool cleaner after he mistook the cleaner for an intruder. The shooter wasn’t charged thanks to Florida’s “stand your ground” law, which allows homeowners to fire on someone they believe to be a threat.

