Floridian Hospitalized After Alligator Bites His Face During Swim

A Florida man was rushed to the hospital last week after an alligator sunk its teeth into his face.

Juan Carlos La Verde, of Brandon, was taking a dip in Lake Thonotosassa on Wednesday afternoon when the alligator attacked, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) said in a statement obtained by People.

Lake Thonotosassa is in Hillsborough County, about 30 minutes from Tampa.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue took the 34-year-old to Tampa General Hospital for treatment, USA Today reported.

Following the incident, a nuisance alligator trapper was sent to the scene, according to the FWC. As of Tuesday, the commission had not disclosed specifics about La Verde’s injuries.

An investigation by the FWC is underway.

About 1.3 million alligators live in Florida, in all 67 counties, according to the commission.

From 1948 to 2021, Florida recorded 442 unprovoked alligator bite incidents, including 26 fatalities, the FWC said last year.