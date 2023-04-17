Home & LivingNetflixAli WongLove Is Blind

The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Florida Man'

A new docuseries and dating reality show are also trending on the streaming service.

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

Beef” is currently the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

Starring Ali Wong and Steven Yeun, the new comedy-drama series follows two strangers who wind up in an escalating feud after a road rage incident. “Beef” has gotten rave reviews from critics, who praised the acting and writing in particular.

The second most popular show of the moment is “Florida Man,” which premiered on April 13. Jason Bateman is an executive producer on the limited series, which tells the story of a struggling, disgraced cop who returns to his home state of Florida for a one-off gig that turns complicated.

"Florida Man" on Netflix
Netflix
"Florida Man" on Netflix

Other shows in the ranking are more grounded in reality, including the new docuseries “American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing,” which examines the events of the 2013 terrorist attack. There’s also the reality dating show “Love Is Blind,” which made headlines on Sunday after its live reunion episode was delayed due to technical issues.

As for series neither created nor exclusively distributed by Netflix, the list includes the 2012 History channel miniseries “Hatfields & McCoys” and the A&E reality show “Hoarders.”

Read on for the full top 10 list, and if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

HuffPost

10. “Queenmaker” (Netflix)

9. “Hatfields & McCoys” (History)

8. “Hoarders” (A&E)

7. “All American: Homecoming”

6. “Obsession” (Netflix)

5. “American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing” (Netflix)

4. “Love Is Blind” (Netflix)

3. “The Night Agent” (Netflix)

2. “Florida Man” (Netflix)

1. “Beef” (Netflix)

Go To Homepage

MORE IN LIFE

Wellness

Do Redheads Really Need More Anesthesia? Here’s What Experts Say.

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Travel

Experts Say This Viral Travel Advice Is Really Not A Great Idea

Food & Drink

Nutritionists Share The 1 Beverage They Never (Or Rarely) Drink

Wellness

The Type Of Loss We Don’t Talk About Enough

Wellness

Ever Had A ‘Dream Baby’? Here’s What It Means.

Work/Life

8 Things Productivity Experts Would Never, Ever Do Before Work

Wellness

What End-Of-Life Doulas Want You To Know About Death And Grief

Shopping

Experts Explain Why You Need An Emergency Go Bag (And What Should Be In It)

Shopping

14 Spring Dresses Under $100 That Belong In Your Wardrobe

Shopping

If Your Bag Is An Actual Black Hole, Try These 11 Helpful Products

Shopping

Gallery-Worthy Work From Black Artists That You Can Buy On Etsy

Shopping

Reviewers With Big Busts Approve These Supportive Swimsuits From Amazon

Parenting

35 Tweets That Sum Up Life With 10-Year-Olds

Relationships

Grief Counselors Say 'Closure' Is A Myth. Here's Why.

Wellness

Should I Leave A Comment On Someone's Grief-Stricken Social Media Post?

Wellness

How Bad Is It To Use A Product With A California Prop 65 Warning Label?

Shopping

14 Helpful Items If Your Produce Always Goes Bad Before You Eat It

Shopping

If You’re Taking A Single Trip This Year, These 35 Products Will Probably Come In Handy

Work/Life

At What Point Is Complaining About Your Job Doing More Harm Than Good?

Food & Drink

Not Everyone Wants A Casserole: The Different Ways Cultures Grieve With Food

Shopping

Here Are 8 Derm-Recommended Products To Soothe Your Sunburn

Relationships

Why People Are Freaking Out So Much About The Taylor Swift Breakup

Food & Drink

We Asked A GI Doc Why The New Starbucks Drinks Can Give You The Runs

Home & Living

This New Fantasy Adventure Film Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Home & Living

This New Dark Comedy Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

The Tiny, Powerful Blender That Our Food Editor Uses Way More Than Her Vitamix

Relationships

This One Small Gesture Will Mean So Much To Your Grieving Friend

Shopping

37 Products With Before And After Photos That Are Unbelievable

Shopping

Dermatologists Say These Products Can Eradicate Blackheads For Good

Work/Life

The 3 Biggest Myths About HR You Need To Stop Believing

Wellness

How Long COVID Affects The Gut

Shopping

The Best Moisture-Wicking Underwear To Keep You Dry Down There

Style & Beauty

Should We Really Be Wearing Black To Funerals?

Shopping

The Best Places To Buy Wedding Dresses Under $1,000 Online

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Shopping

The Best All-Purpose Facial Moisturizers, According To The Experts

Food & Drink

Neurologists Share The 1 Food They Avoid To Keep Their Brains Sharp

Parenting

'The Shock Never Goes Away': What Grieving Parents Want Everyone To Know

Shopping

Is It Just Me, Or Is Everyone In New York Wearing This $25 Blanket Scarf?