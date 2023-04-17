“Beef” is currently the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

Starring Ali Wong and Steven Yeun, the new comedy-drama series follows two strangers who wind up in an escalating feud after a road rage incident. “Beef” has gotten rave reviews from critics, who praised the acting and writing in particular.

The second most popular show of the moment is “Florida Man,” which premiered on April 13. Jason Bateman is an executive producer on the limited series, which tells the story of a struggling, disgraced cop who returns to his home state of Florida for a one-off gig that turns complicated.

Netflix "Florida Man" on Netflix

Other shows in the ranking are more grounded in reality, including the new docuseries “American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing,” which examines the events of the 2013 terrorist attack. There’s also the reality dating show “Love Is Blind,” which made headlines on Sunday after its live reunion episode was delayed due to technical issues.

As for series neither created nor exclusively distributed by Netflix, the list includes the 2012 History channel miniseries “Hatfields & McCoys” and the A&E reality show “Hoarders.”

Read on for the full top 10 list

