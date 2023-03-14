What's Hot

Republicans Blame 'Woke' For Bank Collapse

Facebook Parent Meta To Slash Another 10,000 Jobs

Fans React After Charlbi Dean Shockingly Left Out Of Oscars 'In Memoriam' Tribute

Russian Fighter Jet Strikes, Downs American Drone Over Black Sea

Paris Hilton Says She Only 'Pretended' To Vote For Donald Trump In 2016

Lindsay Lohan Is Pregnant With Her First Child

George Santos Signals Next Potential Grift: Running For Reelection

Sarah Michelle Gellar Compares Her Fame Perks To 'Friends' Stars

One Woman In Afghanistan Has Found A Unique Way To Protest The Taliban

7 Myths About Heart Health That Just Aren't True Anymore

Ron DeSantis Says Supporting Ukraine Not A Vital National Interest For The U.S.

Drew Barrymore Gets Down On Her Knees In Heart-To-Heart With Dylan Mulvaney

PoliticsRon DeSantismiamidrag

Florida Moves To Revoke Hotel's Liquor License Over Christmas Drag Show

The Hyatt Regency Miami incurred the wrath of the Republican Gov. DeSantis' administration over "A Drag Queen Christmas."
Sara Boboltz

Reporter, HuffPost

The state of Florida moved to strip the Hyatt Regency Miami hotel of its liquor license on Tuesday in retaliation for hosting a Christmas-themed drag show, alleging that minors had been in attendance, which is against state law.

The move comes amid Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ war against what he calls “woke” culture ahead of his expected White House run in the Republican primary next year. Drag events, U.S. history class and LGBTQ-friendly library books number among his targets.

In a letter to the hotel’s ownership dated the same day as the event, the state’s Department of Business and Professional Regulation warned against knowingly admitting minors. Department chief Melanie Griffin wrote that “sexually explicit drag show performances constitute public nuisances, lewd activity, and disorderly conduct when minors are in attendance.”

The venue had admitted minors if they were accompanied by an adult.

The state agency said in legal documents it found evidence that audience members included “children appearing less than 16 years of age,” the age at which a Florida statue forbids exposure to lewd or lascivious exhibition. At certain points in the show, performers simulated masturbation and wore “sexually suggesting clothing.”

A department spokesperson told Insider that the Hyatt has 21 days to request a hearing and can keep selling alcohol until a final decision is made.

Another Florida venue, the Broward Center for the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale, similarly found itself in the agency’s crosshairs for hosting a Christmastime drag show last year.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Sara Boboltz - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community