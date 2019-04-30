School Resource Officer Accidentally Fires Gun Into Cafeteria Wall

A school resource officer in Florida didn’t have such a great afternoon on Tuesday after his firearm went off in the cafeteria.

The incident happened after the unidentified officer at Weightman Middle School in Wesley Chapel leaned against a wall, according to Florida CBS affiliate WTSP TV.

Although the firearm was holstered, it somehow fired into the cafeteria wall, the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said.

No one was injured, but school officials have initiated a full administrative investigation into the matter.

Lt. Troy Ferguson of the Pasco Sheriff’s Office told reporters the gun involved was a Sig Sauer 9mm and that experts will break it down to see how the discharge happened.