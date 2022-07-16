Florida Official Tells Highway Trooper He Runs The County During Traffic Stop

Dashcam footage shows Flagler County Commission Chairman Joe Mullins' red Ferrari during a traffic stop. YouTube/FlaglerLive

A Florida official who was stopped for speeding told a Florida Highway Patrol trooper “I run the county” during a stop on June 19, according to dashcam footage.

A traffic citation shows Flagler County Commission Chairman Joe Mullins was stopped by a trooper for driving his red Ferrari 92 mph in a 70-mph zone on Interstate 95, The Daytona Beach News-Journal reported.

Advertisement

Mullins, who had been stopped just over two weeks earlier for driving 89 mph in a 60-mph zone, appeared to refer to his public office.

“You run the county?” a trooper asked him after his remark.

A report about a June 2 traffic stop described the official flashing “his business card to get out of” a ticket.

It also referred to him as “extremely condescending, belligerent, illogical and disrespectful,” the newspaper reported.

The trooper warned Mullins to not exit his vehicle or he’d be arrested, the dashcam footage shows.

Mullins, according to dispatch notes, said an arrest would be a career “ending move.”

You can watch videos of Mullins’ two traffic stops, shared by FlaglerLive, below.

Advertisement

Mullins, in a letter filed in Florida’s Seminole County on June 6, wrote that he wasn’t checking his speed on June 2 and would “commit in the future to pay more attention,” WKMG-TV reported.

His traffic stop in a red Ferrari would occur 13 days later.

Court records revealed Mullins, who is running for reelection in Flagler County, took a traffic safety course and paid about $300 for the two traffic citations, according to the news station.