Florida Republicans File 6-Week Abortion Ban That’s Very Likely To Become Law

A Florida Republican filed a six-week abortion ban on Tuesday – confirming that the Sunshine State will very likely restrict abortion care earlier than its current 15-week ban.
State Sen. Erin Grall (R) filed the bill, which would ban abortions after six weeks with limited exceptions, on the first day of the state’s legislative session. The ban includes exceptions for rape and incest, but only up until 15 weeks of pregnancy.
Grall previously introduced the state’s current 15-week abortion ban, which was enacted last year.
With Florida’s Republican supermajority, it’s all but certain that the six-week abortion ban will pass through the legislature and become law. The success of this bill is also critical for Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who needs to pad his anti-choice record ahead of a potential 2024 presidential run.
Democrats and pro-choice leaders have been bracing for Republicans to introduce more extreme abortion restrictions in the Sunshine State for months. Given that the Supreme Court repealed federal abortion protections last year, many knew that Republicans would try to further restrict abortion further; they just didn’t know how far anti-choice lawmakers would go.
Florida Senate President Kathleen Passidomo (R) mentioned in November the possibility of a 12-week ban with exceptions for rape and incest survivors. And in December, DeSantis hinted at support for a six-week abortion ban, but his comments were vague at best.
Abortion opponents initially saw Florida’s current 15-week abortion ban, which is being challenged in court, as a big accomplishment. But since Roe v. Wade fell last summer and over a dozen states have near-total abortion bans on the books, the 15-week ban is simply a reminder to DeSantis’ base that the governor has not gone far enough.
DeSantis will likely face a crowded far-right Republican primary pool in 2024, which will include former President Donald Trump — and he’ll need a more extreme ban on his track record to even compete.
State Rep. Anna Eskamani (D) told HuffPost in December that a 2024 ballot initiative codifying abortion rights in Florida is “definitely something that is being actively explored.” However, Eskamani, who worked at Planned Parenthood for six years before joining the Florida House, said it would extremely difficult to reach the 60% threshold required to approve such a measure.