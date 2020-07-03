POLITICS

Ticked-Off Florida Seniors Turn On Trump In Scathing CNN Segment: 'He Blew It'

Some Florida Republicans say they've had it with the president.

President Donald Trump could be facing trouble in Florida as he falls behind former Vice President Joe Biden in the Sunshine State. 

While Trump defeated former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton there in 2016, polls show him trailing Biden by an average of 7.1 percent, according to FiveThirtyEight.

Now, a new video from CNN shows why Trump might be having problems as longtime Florida Republicans ― including some who voted for him in 2016 ― sound off: 

Overnight Editor, HuffPost
