What's Hot

Arizona Dad Seeking Answers After Son Dies In State Care

Jeremy Clarkson Attempts A Second Public Apology For 'Horrible' Meghan Markle Column

Jimmy Kimmel Spots The 1 Massive Flaw In Trump's Latest Defense

Seth Meyers Taunts Kevin McCarthy With Old Clip That's Very Awkward Now

New York Republican Calls On Feds To Freeze George Santos' Campaign Funds

Gina Lollobrigida, Italian Film Legend, Dies At 95

London Police Officer Admits Multiple Counts Of Rape

Leslie Jones Burns 'Melting Candle' Mitch McConnell In 'Daily Show' Takedown

Biden Slams GOP Efforts To Silence Discussions Of Systemic Racism

See Marisa Abela Transform Into Amy Winehouse For Upcoming Biopic

Twitter Sued Over Data Breach After Hack Site Claims 200 Million Compromised Accounts

Greta Thunberg Removed By Police From German Anti-Coal Protest

U.S. NewsFloridaGun Violence shooting

Police: 8 People Shot, 1 Critical At Florida MLK Day Event

The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office confirmed all the victims in the early evening shooting in Fort Pierce were adults, WPBF-TV reported.
AP

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida said eight people were shot Monday during an MLK Jr. Day event, with one of the victims listed in critical condition.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office confirmed all the victims in the early evening shooting in Fort Pierce were adults, WPBF-TV reported.

The shooting occurred at Ilous Ellis Park at 5:20 p.m. during an MLK Car Show and Family Fun Day, which the sheriff’s office said was attended by more than 1,000 people, WPBF-TV reported.

“Multiple people were shot, it sounds like from our initial investigation here on scene there was a disagreement of some sort between two parties, and unfortunately, they chose to resolve that with guns,” St. Lucie County Chief Deputy Brian Hester said.

Police said four people including a child sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the ensuing confusion, the station reported.

“It was mass chaos, as you can imagine, when shots rang out,” Hester said. “There were a thousand plus people here at the event, and as the shots rang out, people were just running in all directions.”

The sheriff’s office said two deputies at the event responded immediately and aided victims, WPBF-TV reported.

Video obtained by the station showed people ducking, running and hiding behind cars, including a woman running to safety while holding a baby.

“It’s really sad in a celebration of someone who represented peace and equality that a disagreement results in a use of guns and violence to solve that disagreement, and that’s what’s really sad to me about what happened here,” Hester said. “And then so many innocent people who were injured or hurt and were not part of the disagreement as well.”

Related

FloridaGun Violence shooting
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Popular in the Community