Florida Softball Player Paralyzed After Ex-boyfriend Allegedly Stabs Her

Madison Schemitz, 17, and her mom, Jacki Roge, were allegedly stabbed multiple times by the teen's ex-boyfriend. GoFundMe

A teenager and her mother were allegedly stabbed multiple times by the teen’s ex-boyfriend while leaving a Florida restaurant, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office. The incident has left the teen paralyzed, family members told First Coast News.

The brutal attack happened Saturday afternoon in the parking lot of a Mr. Chubby’s Wings restaurant in Ponte Vedra Beach after the teenager, identified by her family as high school softball player Madison Schemitz, was eating at the restaurant with her mom, Jacki Roge, The Florida Times-Union reports.

The 17-year-old and her mother left the restaurant after spotting the ex, 18-year-old Spencer Ross Pearson, seated nearby.

In the parking lot, Pearson was seen “charging towards the juvenile victim and her mother as they walked toward their vehicle” and began stabbing Schemitz, according to an arrest warrant.

When Schemitz’s mother tried to step in, Pearson stabbed her in the forehead and leg, the affidavit said. He also allegedly stabbed a bystander who attempted to help Schemitz and her mother.

The bystander was able to “dislodge” Pearson, who then began “cutting his own throat” in an attempt to kill himself, the affidavit said.

One of the victims told authorities that Pearson stabbed Schemitz “approximately 15 times,” according to the document.

The three victims and Pearson were transported to hospitals.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office called the incident a “targeted attack.” Schemitz’s older sister, Tatiana Cruceta, told First Coast News that Roge was working to get a restraining order for her daughter against Pearson before the attack because he had begun to stalk the 17-year-old in April following their breakup.

Cruceta said Schemitz has already undergone several surgeries and the stabbing has left the young athlete paralyzed for now, but the family remains optimistic.

“Madison is a fighter, you know. She’s going to make it through this, and I know she is going to walk out of this hospital,” Cruceta said.

Roge recently posted an update on the pair’s condition via a GoFundMe page, writing: “Madison has 2 chest tubes and a spinal cord injury but she’s a fighter, just please continue praying for her.”

“I am about to go into surgery, my muscles were severed from the bone on my hand,” she added.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office released an arrest warrant for Pearson on two counts of attempted premeditated first-degree murder and one for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. The office served Pearson the warrant in the hospital, according to The Florida Times-Union.

The sheriff’s office did not return a HuffPost request for comment.