PoliticsJeff HolcombFlorida House RepresentativesKelly Skidmore

GOP Lawmaker's Wild Claim About Those Who 'Hate Homosexuals' Causes Literal Jaw-Drop

Gasps could be heard after Florida state Rep. Jeff Holcomb's statement.
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

There was a jaw-dropping moment on the floor of the Florida House of Representatives this week after a Republican lawmaker’s comment about who really hates the LGBTQ+ community.

“ISIS, the Taliban and al Qaeda. Those are the folks who discriminate,” state Rep. Jeff Holcomb said Monday. “Our terrorist enemies hate homosexuals more than we do.”

It’s not clear if he misspoke or intended to say it like that, but he was speaking in support of a bill that urges Congress to prohibit “woke social engineering and experimentation” that are “eroding” the military.

The implication that Republicans hate the gay community ― but terrorists hate them even more ― led to gasps in the audience, while Democratic Rep. Kelly Skidmore’s jaw literally dropped:

Holcomb, who is in the Navy Reserve, continued by quoting the Navy creed: “I am committed to excellence and fair treatment of all.”

(h/t Mediaite)

