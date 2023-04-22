Taylor Swift Fans Help Debunk Fears Of UFOs In Florida Skies

A group Floridians cried out in shock recently as a mysterious glow took hold of the skies above them, with clips of the apparent UFO encounter going viral online — but Taylor Swift fans reassured them that it was simply concert lights.

The singer performed in Tampa late last week at Raymond James Stadium, marking the first set of outdoor shows on her Eras Tour. However, lights from Swift’s production appeared to spill out to the surrounding night sky, with one nearby TikToker filming as onlookers panicked at the sight of a white glow among the clouds.

“Oh, what the fuck? No fucking way. Holy shit!” the user said in one clip, suggesting that the lights could not have come from the pop concert. “That is not Taylor Swift!”

In another video, the user spoke about packing up to prepare to flee.

“We’re out. Let’s go. ... That is not Taylor Swift. That’s some alien shit,” they said.

The clips soon garnered thousands of comments from Swifties and others on TikTok who sought to dispel any fears of extraterrestrial activity — or at least joke about it.

“The lights are on the ground, they’re just reflected by the clouds, not behind them as it appears,” one commenter said.

“NOPE (Taylor’s Version),” quipped another, in a reference to director Jordan Peele’s sci-fi horror film from last year.

One concert attendee shared footage from inside the stadium as Swift performed and lights beamed from the stage up into the night sky, writing, “sorry girl, its not a UFO.”

Swift is performing this weekend at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, followed by stops in Georgia and Tennessee.