Florida Teacher Accused Of Smearing Feces In Park Before Child's Birthday Party

A substitute teacher in Florida was so angry with a principal that she smeared human feces around a Sarasota park pavilion that the principal had rented for her child’s birthday party, law officers said.

Heather Carpenter, 42, faces a single count of criminal mischief over $1,000, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office. She was released after posting a $2,500 cash bond.

Authorities said they became aware of the incident on Dec. 1, when a witness reported seeing a woman, wearing blue gloves and a mask, “placing human waste and fecal matter on the porous wooden tables and grills” at Urfer Family Park in Sarasota.

Mike Hutchinson, who said he was at the park at the time, told Fox 13 News he was “shocked and appalled” when he walked into the pavilion and saw what had happened.

“The smell hit me, and I noticed that she did it to every table,” Hutchinson said. “It was a mixture of urine and feces, and she had it in a big cup and was just pouring it out and wiping it in.”

Sarasota County Sheriff's Office Heather Carpenter, 42, is accused of criminal mischief, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities interviewed Allison Foster, the principal at Phillippi Shores Elementary School in Sarasota, who told them she had reserved the pavilion for her daughter’s birthday party. Asked whether she knew anyone matching the description of the suspect, Foster named Carpenter, who had been working at the school as a substitute teacher, according to a sheriff’s office affidavit.

“Foster was assisting Carpenter with a professional complainant and Carpenter was not pleased with how the situation was handled,” an officer wrote in the affidavit.

Carpenter, who was questioned Dec. 7, according to the affidavit, “admitted she intentionally placed” the feces in the pavilion to disrupt the birthday party. The Sarasota Herald-Tribune reported it cost the county more than $2,300 to replace the tables and grills.

Carpenter has pleaded not guilty, the Herald-Tribune reported.

