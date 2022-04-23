Florida Teen Charged In 151 MPH Crash That Killed 6

Noah Galle is charged with six counts of vehicular homicide after allegedly crashing into an SUV at 151 miles per hour. Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office

A Florida teen was charged this week in a January crash that left six dead after the teen lost control while driving 151 miles per hour, authorities said.

Noah Galle, 18, was charged Monday with six counts of vehicular homicide for the fatal Jan. 27 crash that left six people dead, Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg said in a statement.

Advertisement

Galle, who was 17 at the time of the fatal crash, had previously done racing stunts for social media attention, according to a criminal affidavit obtained by The Washington Post. The teen displayed his Instagram handle on his car windows, and in a video offered $25 to anyone who could correctly guess how fast he was driving.

Galle was driving a 2019 BMW at 151 mph down a Delray Beach highway when he crashed into the back of an SUV carrying the six passengers and caused the vehicle to flip multiple times, police said. The victims were Filaine Dieu, 46; Vanice Percina, 29; Mirlaine Innocent Julceus, 45; Remize Michel, 53; Marriel Michelle Louis, 60; and Michel Louis Saint, 77, NBC News reported.

All six victims worked at Pero Family Farms, which has set up a GoFundMe for the families of the victims.