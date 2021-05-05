Anti-Masker Screams Tucker Carlson Talking Points While Disrupting School Meeting

A Florida woman repeated a talking point recently pushed by Fox News host and conspiracy theorist Tucker Carlson while disrupting a school board meeting on Tuesday.
“We do not need masks for our kids! It’s child abuse!” the unidentified woman shouted at the Hillsborough School Board retreat in Tampa.
Bay News 9 reported that the board’s public meeting was held in a small conference room and attended by mostly board members and the media. The incident was caught on video from several angles:
It’s not clear if the protester was a fan of or influenced by Carlson. However, her shouts were in line with comments he made on the air last month when he claimed that masks on children were “child abuse.”
Carlson told viewers:
“Your response when you see children wearing masks as they play should be no different from your response when you see someone beat a kid in Walmart. Call the police immediately. Contact child protective services. Keep calling until someone arrives. What you’re looking at is abuse, it’s child abuse, and you’re morally obligated to attempt to prevent it.”
Security escorted the woman out of the room, The Tampa Bay Times reported. It’s not clear what, if anything, happened after.
A HuffPost Guide To Coronavirus
- Do your vaccine side effects predict how you’d react to COVID-19?
- “I’ve been sick from COVID-19 for almost a year.”
- Should children go to camp this summer?
- These are the most common ways the COVID-19 pandemic has affected mental health.
- Find all that and more on our coronavirus hub page.