Flounder In ‘The Little Mermaid Live’ Was So Creepy That People Had To Make Jokes

What a poor, unfortunate soul.
On Tuesday night, Disney aired its latest musical, “The Little Mermaid Live!” on ABC. The hybrid production mostly included scenes from the animated 1989 film, sprinkled with a few semi-live performances of songs from the 2007 Broadway musical adaptation. It starred Auli’i Cravalho (who voiced the titular “Moana”) as Ariel, Shaggy as an oddly clawless Sebastian, and Queen Latifa in a stellar performance as Ursula.
But the real star of the show, at least according to Twitter, was the absolutely petrifying puppet used to play Flounder, Ariel’s trusted gill-friend.
The Flounder puppet was so creepy that people apparently had to channel their fear into humor, creating a treasure trove of some pretty forked-up jokes.
Scroll down to become part of their world.