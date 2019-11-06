Flounder In ‘The Little Mermaid Live’ Was So Creepy That People Had To Make Jokes

What a poor, unfortunate soul.

On Tuesday night, Disney aired its latest musical, “The Little Mermaid Live!” on ABC. The hybrid production mostly included scenes from the animated 1989 film, sprinkled with a few semi-live performances of songs from the 2007 Broadway musical adaptation. It starred Auli’i Cravalho (who voiced the titular “Moana”) as Ariel, Shaggy as an oddly clawless Sebastian, and Queen Latifa in a stellar performance as Ursula.

But the real star of the show, at least according to Twitter, was the absolutely petrifying puppet used to play Flounder, Ariel’s trusted gill-friend.

I can’t stop cackling every time the Flounder puppet shows up on screen 😂 #TheLittleMermaidLive pic.twitter.com/k7SjNBNGkQ — Kristen Maldonado (@kaymaldo) November 6, 2019

The Flounder puppet was so creepy that people apparently had to channel their fear into humor, creating a treasure trove of some pretty forked-up jokes.

Scroll down to become part of their world.

Therapist: the Flounder puppet from #TheLittleMermaidLive isn’t real and can’t hurt you

The Flounder pupet from Little Mermaid Live: pic.twitter.com/vkhQxtwNHr — Em (@princessdiva702) November 6, 2019

[Six minutes before the #LittleMermaidLive began]



DIRECTOR: Crap, we forgot about Flounder!



PRODUCER: I can go to Party City.



DIRECTOR: Hurry. Here’s exactly $5. pic.twitter.com/M5ADmzuaL8 — Mike “MattinglysSideburns” Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) November 6, 2019

the flounder puppet was def won out of a claw machine five mins before the start of this performance #LittleMermaidLive — meghan (@meghancurr) November 6, 2019

Made direct eye contact with #TheLittleMermaidLive Flounder puppet so I'll be dead in 7 days — Tony Maglio (@TonyMaglio) November 6, 2019

Me: Mom, can we get Flounder?



Mom: We have Flounder at home.



Flounder at home: pic.twitter.com/GiIbb1Zpd8 — scottkilgrim (@scottkilgrim) November 6, 2019

When the Flounder puppet started blinking. #TheLittleMermaidLive pic.twitter.com/ttPWTYJ287 — No 📺 & No 🍺 Make Homer Go 😜 (@KWilsonHunte) November 6, 2019

You vs. the flounder she told you not to worry about. #TheLittleMermaidLive pic.twitter.com/YWYY1XFF4K — Tyler Roney (@TylerJRoney) November 6, 2019

When you order online vs when it comes in the mail #TheLittleMermaidLive pic.twitter.com/MGmBsP7IPw — hailstorm (@haleyjeanne) November 6, 2019

I think Flounder is having an existential crisis. #TheLittleMermaidLive pic.twitter.com/OCSUHQWrNM — Rachel Wallace (@Rachlikesstuff) November 6, 2019

Judging by his face, Live-Action Flounder def accidentally let out a fart #TheLittleMermaidLive pic.twitter.com/lAfNj4PjtD — Charlie Kleiner (@ckleiner20) November 6, 2019

#TheLittleMermaidLive but flounder looks like the Disney on ice version pic.twitter.com/n4eKzLEKwe — T4NI4_4ND_FR1END3 (@_not_a_alien) November 6, 2019

Flounder looks like Disney ordered it off the Wish app. #TheLittleMermaidLive pic.twitter.com/W2syvralMT — Steve Siragusa (@Syracuse_716) November 6, 2019

Flounder puppet showing up here like #TheLittleMermaidLive pic.twitter.com/g5wHKIGXRB — Alyssa Fisher (@alyssabfisher) November 6, 2019