Floyd Mayweather Attacks Jake Paul After Press Conference Goes Too Far

Hats off to Floyd Mayweather and Jake Paul, who went viral on Thursday because of a brawl that started after the controversial YouTuber grabbed the boxer’s hat off his head.

Mayweather was at a Miami press conference promoting a June 6 fight with Paul’s also-controversial older brother Logan Paul.

After Mayweather vowed to knock out Logan in their upcoming match, he called both Logan and Jake, who was watching from the crowd, “two fake fighters.”

Logan struck back by saying “the only thing that’s fake on this stage is Floyd’s hairline,” according to TMZ.

Both brothers also mocked the 44-year-old boxer’s age, but he vowed to “whoop their asses.”

Mayweather has an undefeated 50-0 boxing record; Logan, who last fought fellow YouTuber KSI in 2019, is 0-1. Jake’s professional record is 3-0.

At some point, Jake confronted Mayweather demanding his own fight. He then grabbed Mayweather’s hat and taunted him schoolboy-style, saying, “Gotcha hat!”

As a video Jake posted to Instagram demonstrates, Mayweather wasn’t thrilled.

The champion boxer and his bodyguards ran after Jake and eventually left the YouTuber with a shiner on his left eye.

Floyd Mayweather leaves Jake Paul with a black eye after brawl

However, Jake said on Twitter that the shiner came from Mayweather’s bodyguards.

honestly have had 3 easy fights as a pro so been itching for some real action



1 of Floyd’s 30 bodyguards got a clean shot on me in the eye



RESPECT!!😂📈 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) May 6, 2021

Meanwhile, Logan was forcefully restrained during his brother’s Mayweather melee.

Mayweather hasn’t publicly posted about the Paul brawl as of Thursday evening.