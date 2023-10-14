Flu And RSV Could Be On The Rise Nationwide

LOADING ERROR LOADING

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported on Friday that flu cases are low nationwide, but more could arise in the upcoming weeks.

“Even these low levels will probably increase in the next couple of weeks,” said Alicia Budd, head of the CDC’s domestic influenza surveillance team, according to NBC News.

Advertisement

The CDC report shows that by the end of last week, most states in the U.S. had low or minimal flu-related hospital visits. The CDC also has not detected an early rise in flu activity this year as it had last year, NBC News reported.

But this week, the agency reported an increase in the number of respiratory illness-related hospitalizations. Between May 21 and Oct. 7, the percentage of hospital visits for respiratory illness increased for people ages 0 to 4 years old and 5 to 24 years old, and remained stable for other age groups, according to the CDC report.

“Given what we saw last year, vaccinating kids is really important to prevent them from getting sick, prevent them from being hospitalized and having the most severe outcomes,” said Danielle Iuliano, senior research epidemiologist at the CDC, according to NBC News.

The influenza virus is one of several viruses that contribute to respiratory illnesses, such as COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, according to the CDC.

Advertisement

According to ABC News, COVID-19 hospitalizations consistently ticked up in recent months, but are now on the decline nationwide. A CDC spokesperson told HuffPost that RSV-related hospitalizations are increasing among infants, who are susceptible to the virus. Data from WastewaterSCAN indicates that influenza, COVID-19 and RSV are starting to spread at low levels.