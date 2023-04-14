This Wildly Popular Massage Gun Is Over 50% Off Right Now

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
I don’t understand how I lived for so long without my own personal massage gun. The closer I inch to age 40, the more desperate I am to soothe my aches and pains, and having a massage device at my daily disposal has made a huge difference. Wellness tools and gadgets that were once relegated to physical therapy or a chiropractor’s office are now accessible enough to have in your own home — and it’s a total game-changer. That said, they are often cost-prohibitive. But luckily for us, Flyby’s wildly popular massage F1Pro massage gun is available for over 50% off at both Amazon and Flyby now through April 30.
Whether you’re an athlete dealing with muscle soreness or injuries or are simply (like myself) feeling the weight of the sands of time, it’s a great item to have on hand. The Flyby F1Pro massage gun is an industrial-grade percussive device that is just as effective and powerful as the ones I’ve experienced in chiropractors’ offices. It has three different speeds and six attachments so you can really access whatever area is troubling you and get the relief you’re craving. I’ve been using my Flyby F1Pro for about a year and it never fails to get the job done. It does not surprise me in the slightest that it has 4.4 out of 5 stars and 14,073 five-star reviews on Amazon.
Flyby is an AAPI-founded company focused on bringing recovery products to people who need them without breaking the bank. The F1Pro delivers a whopping 50 pounds of pressure into your muscle tissue that deeply works areas of stiffness and soreness. It has four hours of battery life so I rarely have to worry about charging it, and it’s much quieter than other massage guns and percussive devices that I’ve tried — including those that are triple the price. But one of my favorite things about it is how lightweight it is. I can really dig into any spot on my back without worrying that my arm is going to get tired or cramp up.
It’s not often that you can get this truly superior massage gun for more than half off. So if you’ve been going back and forth over whether you should invest in your own percussive device, now’s your change to jump on it — the sale ends April 30. It’s just as effective and soothing as it is reasonably priced. Check out the Flyby F1Pro’s stellar reviews on Amazon and then treat yourself to a bit of pain relief.
Promising reviews:
“My daughter plays college soccer and wanted something to work out the post-match kinks when she’s on road trips away from the full training facility. In fact, the massager gets as much use being passed from teammate-to-teamate than it does for my daughter. Even with all of this heavy use, it works perfectly, and a single charge lasts an entire road-trip. Super powerful and capable of getting at those deep tissue issues, but adjustable for smaller muscle groups and lighter applications. Very highly recommended.” — Brian Duval
“I bought this Flyby Massage Gun on the recommendation of my oldest daughter who works in the Vascular Medical Field at a Major Hospital in my area. The Flyby Massage Gun comes with 4 attachments and has various speeds and so far lasts for hours on a single charge. Highly Recommended to give you that nice feeling and sensation when your muscles need it or to relieve some awful cramps as I have had to do in my legs.” — Ken
“This thing is amazing! Honestly. I work twelve-and-a-half-hour shifts hunched over a lab table. Gotta sit pretty still most of the time, which means my back kills me after a few days! This thing is a lifesaver. Sure, the more expensive name-brand massage gun looks better and some have LCD screens and a few more millimeters of amplitude. Is that worth 5-10x the price of one of these? Maybe. If your Jalen Hurts. Not for >99% of us though. Stall strength is great (~40+ lbs), battery lasts me over a month (mild usage), comes with 7 attachments, and is light enough to easily use with one hand. One small knock: the grip angle can be a little awkward, depending on where you’re using it. I’ve used a Theragun (Elite) and it was also awkward, so maybe it just goes with the territory. My only regret? Not buying this sooner. Go birds!” — Braden