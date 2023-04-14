This Wildly Popular Massage Gun Is Over 50% Off Right Now

“My daughter plays college soccer and wanted something to work out the post-match kinks when she’s on road trips away from the full training facility. In fact, the massager gets as much use being passed from teammate-to-teamate than it does for my daughter. Even with all of this heavy use, it works perfectly, and a single charge lasts an entire road-trip. Super powerful and capable of getting at those deep tissue issues, but adjustable for smaller muscle groups and lighter applications. Very highly recommended.” — Brian Duval

“I bought this Flyby Massage Gun on the recommendation of my oldest daughter who works in the Vascular Medical Field at a Major Hospital in my area. The Flyby Massage Gun comes with 4 attachments and has various speeds and so far lasts for hours on a single charge. Highly Recommended to give you that nice feeling and sensation when your muscles need it or to relieve some awful cramps as I have had to do in my legs.” — Ken

“This thing is amazing! Honestly. I work twelve-and-a-half-hour shifts hunched over a lab table. Gotta sit pretty still most of the time, which means my back kills me after a few days! This thing is a lifesaver. Sure, the more expensive name-brand massage gun looks better and some have LCD screens and a few more millimeters of amplitude. Is that worth 5-10x the price of one of these? Maybe. If your Jalen Hurts. Not for >99% of us though. Stall strength is great (~40+ lbs), battery lasts me over a month (mild usage), comes with 7 attachments, and is light enough to easily use with one hand. One small knock: the grip angle can be a little awkward, depending on where you’re using it. I’ve used a Theragun (Elite) and it was also awkward, so maybe it just goes with the territory. My only regret? Not buying this sooner. Go birds!” — Braden