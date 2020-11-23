TSA Screens 2 Million Passengers While Americans Were Supposed To Be Staying Home

More than 2 million airline passengers were screened by Transportation Security Administration personnel on Friday and Saturday, while Americans were supposed to be curbing Thanksgiving holiday travel to help stem the skyrocketing spread of COVID-19.

More than 1 million flyers were screened Friday, only the second day since March to hit a million airline passengers, according to the TSA.

The worrisome travel indicator emerged as the nation’s top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci warned on Sunday that people crowded at airports are “going to get us into even more trouble than we’re in right now.”

The real toll of Thanksgiving travel and gatherings won’t be known for weeks, but heedless Americans will further fuel the pandemic as it spirals further out of control heading into colder weather and the December holidays, Fauci said on “Face The Nation” on CBS.

“As we’re seeing exponential growth in cases, and the opportunity to translocate disease or infection from one part of the country to another, leads to our recommendation to avoid travel at this time,” Henry Walke, the CDC’s COVID-19 incident manager, said in a call with reporters.

TSA Administrator David Pekoske told CNN that he expects the busiest travel days are yet to come: the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the Sunday afterward. Travel on Friday was 40% of the number of flyers the Friday before Thanksgiving last year ― but that was before COVID-19.

“I think these times are tough. It’s been a long outbreak, almost 11 months now, and people are tired, and we understand that people want to see their relatives and their friends in the way they’ve always done it,” Walke said. “But this year, particularly, we’re asking people to be as safe as possible, and limit their travel.”