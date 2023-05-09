ParentingTwitterfunny tweetsAir travel

Funny Tweets From Parents That Sum Up Flying With Your Kids

"My kids are giving all the people on this plane a hard lesson in birth control right now."

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

Air travel can be stressful enough when you’re on your own. Throw kids into the mix and the difficulty only multiples exponentially. But so does the opportunity for humor.

Many of the hilarious parents on Twitter have shared their funny stories and musings ― as well as a few vent sessions ― about the experience of flying with their children. Below, we’ve rounded up 35 particularly relatable and LOL-worthy ones.

Go To Homepage

MORE IN LIFE

Wellness

Personal Trainers Share The 1 Exercise They Never Do

Home & Living

A 2022 Tom Hanks Movie Is The Top Film On Netflix Right Now

Style & Beauty

Synthetic Diamonds Are Wildly Cheaper Than Natural Ones. So What’s The Catch?

Food & Drink

This Type Of Cutting Board Can Decrease Your Risk Of Getting Sick

Wellness

Are You An ‘Echoist’?

Shopping

This Incredibly Popular Water Flosser Is 40% Off Right Now

Shopping

These Are The Highest-Rated Long-Sleeve T-Shirts At Walmart

Money

People Have Started Getting Invitations To Apple Pay Later. Here's What It Does.

Shopping

Walmart Is A Lesser-Known Destination For Adorable Houseplants

Shopping

Cordless Vacuum Cleaners That Made Reviewers’ Lives So Much Cleaner

Shopping

Here Are 20 Things That Martha Stewart Is Shopping On Etsy

Work/Life

There's A Big New Ruling On What You're Allowed To Say About An Ex-Employer. Here's What It Means For You.

Shopping

11 Worthwhile Buys From Amazon's Secret Beauty Sale

Shopping

Give Your Wardrobe A Refresh During Nordstrom’s Spring Sale

Shopping

This Hard-Working Night Cream Worked Wonders On My Dry-But-Acne-Prone Skin

Parenting

For Parents Fearful Of Their Teens’ Social Media Use, Here’s Some Hope — And Advice

Home & Living

3 Easy Ways To Limit Your Exposure To Blue Light (Without Giving Up Your Devices)

Shopping

The Sympathy Gifts That Brought Grieving People Some Actual Comfort

Shopping

Beats Earbuds (In Very Springy Colors) Are On Sale Right Now

Home & Living

This Experimental Dating Show Is A Top Series On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

The Best Baby Products For Parents That Don't Have A Lot Of Space

Shopping

Amazon Is Having A Big Beauty Sale. Here Are 20 Things You Should Definitely Buy.

Shopping

32 Cleaning Products You May Not Have Thought To Buy Until Adulthood

Shopping

These Target Bedding Buys Will Save Hot Sleepers From Overheating

Relationships

So Your Friend Asks You To Pick Them Up From The Airport. Are You Annoyed?

Shopping

Get Up To $300 Off Select Shark Vacuums And Appliances At Walmart Right Now

Parenting

25 Intimate Birth Photos That Capture The Beauty And Power Of Delivery

Shopping

12 Convenient Luggage Pieces That Amazon Shoppers Have Already Vetted

Food & Drink

Can Cooking Heal Us? Here's What Experts Say.

Shopping

Get These Camper-Approved Portable Power Stations For Up To 41% Off

Shopping

31 Cult-Favorite TikTok Beauty Products To Do Yourself A Favor And Buy Already

Shopping

38 Things To Take Your Beauty Routine To The Next Level

Parenting

10 Kid-Friendly Destinations To Consider For Your Next Family Vacation

Shopping

7 Very Highly Rated Trampolines That You Can Buy At Walmart

Shopping

34 TikTok Beauty Products That Will Genuinely Wow You

Shopping

36 Products To Help Take More Off Of Your Plate

Wellness

Here's A Very Convincing Reason For You To Donate Blood

Shopping

The Best Sheet Masks For Glowing Skin, According To Estheticians

Wellness

Why F1 Drivers All Have Thick Necks (And Why You May Want One Too)

Food & Drink

Genius Ways To Get More Meals Out Of A Single Box Of Cereal