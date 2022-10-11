Shopping
This Internet-Favorite Desk Treadmill Is On Sale On Amazon Prime Day

Your workday is about to get a whole lot better. Snag this foldable treadmill for your home office setup at a discounted price.

My foldable desk treadmill has transformed my workdays. <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Treadmill-Walkingpad-Foldable-Portable-0-5-3-72MPH/dp/B08TQTP716?tag=lindsayholmes-20&ascsubtag=634570dce4b04cf8f372036b%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="A version of this treadmill in gray is currently on sale during Amazon Prime&#x27;s Early Access Day" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="634570dce4b04cf8f372036b" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Treadmill-Walkingpad-Foldable-Portable-0-5-3-72MPH/dp/B08TQTP716?tag=lindsayholmes-20&ascsubtag=634570dce4b04cf8f372036b%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">A version of this treadmill in gray is currently on sale during Amazon Prime's Early Access Day</a>.
There are three things I simply cannot survive without when it comes to my workday: coffee, my standing desk and my foldable desk treadmill, which I first discovered thanks to numerous TikTok videos.

Since purchasing this Walking Pad folding treadmill from Amazon a few months ago, my entire workday has changed. Gone are the 3 p.m. energy slumps and the aches that come with hunching over a keyboard. Instead, I get anywhere from 5,000 to 12,000 steps in while I power through my to-do list. (One day I walked an actual half marathon’s-worth of steps without even thinking about it!)

The slim treadmill folds in half and comes with wheels, making storage easy; it’s great for anyone who lacks the space to have a bulky machine in their office space. It comes with a remote control, and you can also connect it to an app. The walking pad goes up to about 3.7 miles per hour and has two modes: automatic, which allows you to control how fast the belt goes using your own steps and walking speed, or manual, through which you can set your pace using the remote.

Given so many studies have shown that walking does wonders for your physical and mental health, it’s worth adding this to your daily work routine. Research suggests it can lower your risk of cardiovascular disease, reduce stress, improve symptoms of depression, plus so much more.

If you’ve been contemplating upgrading your work setup by getting a treadmill, now is certainly the time to do it. The Walking Pad is on sale now during the Amazon Prime Early Access sale event at a great price (I paid almost $100 more than it’s going for right now!). Step up your office and get your steps in. You’ll be glad you did ― trust me.

Get it from Amazon for $374 with coupon (almost 17%% off)
