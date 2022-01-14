Shopping

Fondue Pots And Accessories You Need For Your Next Party

Enjoy a blast from the past and create iconic cheese dips, silky chocolate spreads and other recipes with these classic fondue pots.

Shopping Writer for HuffPost

Get an <a href="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&clickref=tonersandessences-TessaFlores-011321-&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F233486059%2Fcathrineholm-norway-green-lotus-pattern%3Fclick_key%3D79cec75bacca3d43be69eaff041c6caeb675e6ab%253A233486059%26click_sum%3D62273ac6%26ref%3Dsearch_recently_viewed-2" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="authentic vintage fondue pot" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61df86a7e4b09724bb967129" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&clickref=tonersandessences-TessaFlores-011321-&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F233486059%2Fcathrineholm-norway-green-lotus-pattern%3Fclick_key%3D79cec75bacca3d43be69eaff041c6caeb675e6ab%253A233486059%26click_sum%3D62273ac6%26ref%3Dsearch_recently_viewed-2" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">authentic vintage fondue pot</a> from the '60s or make savory cheese dips for the whole party with this<a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=fonduepots-TessaFlores-011221-&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffood52.com%2Fshop%2Fproducts%2F6550-boska-mr-big-fondue-pot%3Fsku%3D20048%26gclid%3DCjwKCAiAlfqOBhAeEiwAYi43F3i9mX5EvzWuMi90rIUQ6lGbBMEs7i49sGBSogwZF1XB9ENr2FmMDhoCYTIQAvD_BwE" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" extra large classic fondue pot" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61df86a7e4b09724bb967129" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=fonduepots-TessaFlores-011221-&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffood52.com%2Fshop%2Fproducts%2F6550-boska-mr-big-fondue-pot%3Fsku%3D20048%26gclid%3DCjwKCAiAlfqOBhAeEiwAYi43F3i9mX5EvzWuMi90rIUQ6lGbBMEs7i49sGBSogwZF1XB9ENr2FmMDhoCYTIQAvD_BwE" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1"> extra large classic fondue pot</a>.
2Numerous at Etsy, Food52
Get an authentic vintage fondue pot from the '60s or make savory cheese dips for the whole party with this extra large classic fondue pot.

There are few things better than a chunk of crusty bread dipped in a vat of ooey, gooey cheese. Not only is this pairing the makings of a party worth attending, it’s also a culinary throwback making a happy and delicious return.

The communal fondue pot of the mid-century era has stayed relatively the same, and requires just a few simple ingredients to pull off. Traditional recipes will suggest combining a bit of white wine, garlic and a nutty cheese, such as Gruyere or Beaufort, in a heat-safe fondue pot that hovers over a basic heating element that keeps the cheese melted while guests spear and dunk their favorite accompaniments into the unctuous mixture.

But, by no means should you feel beholden to just do cheese. One of the best things about these versatile pots is the opportunity for personalization. Try banana slices dipped in silky chocolate or fry up seafoods and savory morsels of meat. You can even create warm aromatic ciders or punches in your fondue pot that simmer away through the night.

If you want to pay homage to the OG charcuterie board and add a fondue pot to your entertaining repertoire, keep reading to see which of these well reviewed pots (and a few other goodies) would suit you best.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Food52
An extra-large Boska fondue pot
Accurately dubbed the "Mr. Big," this classic fireproof ceramic pot can hold an impressive 1.5 gallons of melty goodness and comes from Boska, a Dutch company specializing in utensils for cheese. A great option if you frequently entertain larger groups, Mr. Big comes with 12 forks for dipping, an oak wood base and three burners to keep contents melted.

Get it from Food52 for $399.
2
Crate & Barrel
A classic ceramic pot that also provides some ambiance
This minimalist Twinkle fondue set by Boska is made from stove-safe glazed ceramic and uses exposed tea light candles to not only keep dishes melted, but create an eye-catching centerpiece. It has a 54-ounce capacity, is dishwasher safe and comes with four oak-handled forks for dipping.

Get it from Crate & Barrel for $99.95.
3
2Numerous at Etsy
An authentic vintage enamel pot straight from the '60s
This mid-century enameled fondue pot is representative of true vintage Scandinavian decor; it was designed by Norwegian enamel artist Grete Prytz Kittelsen. The seller says this rare find is in near mint condition and the matching lid keeps contents warm. Because this is a one-of-a-kind item, there is only one available. But you can find similar options just like it on Etsy.

Get it from 2Numerous at Etsy for $128.
4
Bed Bath & Beyond
A cast iron pot with a streamlined design
This 1.2-quart fondue pot is made from durable cast iron and coated in a vibrant enamel that can deliver even heating and keep foods warmer for longer. It comes with a three-piece chrome burner and color-coordinated forks so everyone knows which one is theirs.

Get it from Bed Bath & Beyond for $45.
5
Crate & Barrel
An 11-piece copper fondue pot that includes a double boiler
Crafted by the European cookware company Swissmar Lausanne, this 11-piece copper-coated fondue set consists of six numbered forks, a 2-quart pot for melting and a high-walled ceramic insert which serves as a double boiler to keep contents extra smooth. The gel burner offers easy temperature control and a separate splatter guard keeps things mess-free.

Get it from Crate & Barrel for $140.
6
Amazon
An electric stainless steel option
If you don't want to light candles or burners to keep your fondue pot warm, this electric stainless steel option by Cuisinart can be a good alternative. It has an integrated temperature control dial with eight different settings and comes with eight color-coded fondue forks. The non-stick 3-quart pot is also dishwasher safe when detached, and a brushed steel ring holds resting forks securely when not it in use.

Get it from Amazon for $79.95.
7
Murray's Cheese
A quick and easy fondue blend by experts in cheese
If Murray's knows one thing, it's cheese. Their signature fondue blend contains a mixture of the shop's raclette, Gruyere and fontina cheeses to deliver the nutty and caramelized flavor that great fondue is known for. Simply add garlic and white wine along with the packet of cheese to the pot, melt until smooth and dip to your heart's content.

Get it from Murray's Cheese for $9 (6 ounces).
8
Target
An extra long cheese paddle for all your fondue fixings
Handcrafted from acacia wood, this 40-inch cheese board is the perfect serving piece to pile with vegetables, chunks of bread, fruits, meats and more.

Get it from Target for $39.99.
9
Amazon
A book filled with over 40 delicious fondue recipes
Learn how to make dishes like bourbon caramel fondue and port-glazed shallots dipped in blue cheese sauce with this fun and creative cookbook filled with sweet and savory fondue recipes.

Get it from Amazon for $11.65.

Vintage-Inspired Dishes And Cookware For Your Kitchen And As Gifts

shoppingCheesepartiesfondue