Foo Fighters Rock With Taylor Hawkins' Son Shane On Drums During Boston Show

Foo Fighters went to work on the festival stage over the weekend as late drummer Taylor Hawkins’ son – Shane Hawkins – played the drums during their Boston Calling music festival set.

“How about we do a song with one of my favorite drummers in the world? Would you guys please welcome Mr. Shane Hawkins,” said Foo Fighters’ frontman Dave Grohl before the crowd broke out into applause.

The band’s set arrives as they gear up for the release of their upcoming album “But Here We Are” later this week in what will mark their first studio album since Hawkins’ tragic death in March 2022.

The band was originally supposed to play the festival last year before Hawkins death led them to cancel their scheduled headlining set.

Grohl turned the set into a family affair for the Foo Fighters on Friday as he also brought up his daughter, Violet Grohl, to contribute vocals for “Shame Shame” and “Rope.”