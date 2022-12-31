What's Hot

Entertainment
Foo Fighters Vow To Continue Live Concerts In Aftermath Of Taylor Hawkins' Death

In a tweet posted Saturday, the band acknowledged that 2022 was “the most difficult and tragic year that our band has ever known.”
David Moye

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

The Foo Fighters are vowing to continue live performances despite the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins last March.

In a tweet on Saturday, the group called 2022 “the most difficult and tragic year that our band has ever known,” adding that “we never would have become the band that we were” without Hawkins and “we know that we’re going to be a different band going forward.”

The group added:

“We also know that you, the fans, meant as much to Taylor as he meant to you and we know that when we see you again — and we will soon — he’ll be there in spirit with all of us every night.”

The complete tweet is below.

Hawkins, who played with the band between 1999 and 2022, died on March 25 in Bogota, Colombia, at the age of 50.

Ten different substances were identified in preliminary toxicology tests to determine the cause of his death, including THC, tricyclic antidepressants, benzodiazepines and opioids.

The Foo Fighters canceled all tour dates following the tragedy, save for two tribute shows in Los Angeles and London in September.

