A Food And Drink Lover's Gift Guide For The Holidays

Subscriptions, boutique olive oils and gorgeous cake platters have all made the cut on this year's best of list for food, wine and spirits lovers.

Guest Writer

The season of giving has finally arrived, and there may be no one harder to shop for than the friends, family members and romantic partners who are totally head-over-heels in love with food, wine and spirits. These adventurous souls are already up on the coolest restaurants. They have subscriptions to best food magazines. They are totally in the know.

Our curated list of 14 gifts contains everything you need to surprise, awe and wow the most food-obsessed on your holiday list. From a whole Serrano ham from Costco that comes with its own carving stand to a portable espresso machine that makes the most delicious cups on the go, this is our guide to the memorable, the charming and the downright delicious. Read on for all the food and drink that’s fit to gift.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Pottery Barn
For the baker: Pottery Barn's Jupiter beaded glass cake stand
Pottery Barn’s glass cake stands come in several colors — blue, pink and clear — and two sizes, and are ideal for the baker in your life. Glass beading is a throwback to an earlier era, and although these stands are affordable, at under $40, they resemble more expensive Jadeite glassware. These stands are budget-friendly gifts that go a long, long way. Gift these gorgeous stands as-is, or send them off beneath your favorite baked good for a little added whimsy.
$30 at Pottery Barn
2
In Good Taste
For the friend with the most holiday spirit: In Good Taste's wine advent calendar
Your holiday-loving friend will surely appreciate this cute and cheerful wine advent calendar, which comes with 24 187-ml bottles of wine from important wine regions around the world (think Sicily, California, Spain and more). In Good Taste's calendar also comes with daily tasting notes, wine recipes and virtual tasting videos for a fun-filled holiday experience that's far more exciting than those traditional chocolates.
$124.99 at In Good Taste
3
Amazon
For the tech-savvy: The Meater Plus
This wireless, smart meat thermometer allows home cooks to embrace technology when preparing dinner: no fuss, no muss, no problem. A guided cooking system walks even the more hesitant through the process, and the app actually tells you how long the cooking will take and how long the food should rest before slicing. The thermometer can be connected to a phone or tablet over Bluetooth or extended via WiFi and the Cloud.
$79.96 on Amazon (originally $99.95)
4
Costco
For the host with the most: Costco's Noel Consorcio serrano ham reserva leg
Aged for a minimum of 12 months, this bone-in Noel Consorcio Serrano ham comes with a stand and slicing knife, and costs about $120 online and $99 in-store at Costco. It’s an entertainer’s dream; set it up in the kitchen and you have a real, live charcuterie board that, if preserved correctly (cover it with slices of fat and plastic wrap when you're not using it) can last months.
$119.99 at Costco
5
Offhours
For the year-round grillmaster: The Offhours Overvest
An indoor-outdoor masterpiece, this puffy vest from Offhours is made from recycled nylon and offers plenty of flexibility in the arms, especially useful for those who find themselves perched at the grill all year long. It’s water-resistant with a hood for extra protection, and the two-way zipper makes it easy to get around. Polyester quilting will keep that grill lover warm even on the most blustery January days, and super deep pockets are great for storing thermometers, gloves, dry rubs and whatever else the grill master may happen to have lying around.
$425 at Offhours
6
Our Place
For the new cook: The Our Place mini pan
Our Place has made a name for themselves by creating easy-to-clean and easy-to-use ceramic-coated pans in millennial-cool colors. Their newest line, the mini pans, are particularly appropriate for new cooks who are just learning the ropes. The Mini Always Pan is a smaller version of the original Always Pan; this one is an 8.5-inch diameter pan that comes in six fun colors. Like all of the brand's pans, the Mini ships with a matching lid and nesting beechwood spatula, which nests into the pan's handle.
$115 at Our Place
7
Omsom
For the trend-setter: The Omsom "IYKYK" shaker set
Asian food brand Omsom has launched a limited-edition tabletop salt, pepper and MSG set. This bespoke beechwood set measures 2 by 2 by 4 inches and is filled with South Korean salt, Vietnamese-sourced pepper and MSG produced by Ajinomoto. Designed to flip the narrative on monosodium glutamate, or the umami-rich MSG that has been maligned for so long. This set is a colorful and tasty addition to the trendiest food-lover's tabletop this holiday season.
$85 at Omsom
8
Brightland
For the salad artist: Brightland "Alive" extra virgin olive oil
Brightland's cold-pressed extra-virgin olive oil comes from a family-run farm in California, and their "Alive" bottling is meant to be drizzled. This grassy, sweet oil is meant for use on salads and breads, so deliver this gorgeous bottle to the giftee in your life who appreciates a bed of tender greens and a bottle of the good stuff. Olives are pressed within 90 minutes of harvest and this lime-green oil is definitely the cream of the crop.
$37 at Brightland
9
Walden Local Meat Co.
For the locavore: The Walden Local Meat Co. small protein sampler
Massachusetts-based Walden Local Meat Co. is a community-based share program that delivers hand-selected meat shares across New England and New York. Working with nearly 100 local farms, Walden Local brings grass-fed beef, pasture-raised pork and chicken, and North Atlantic seafood right to the doorstep of your favorite food-conscious friend of family member. Numerous giftable shares are available, beginning at $89.99 for a small protein share and going up to $140 for a large sampler. Seafood samplers, chicken-only shares and other specialized options are also available.
$89.99 at Walden Local
10
Chocolat-e
For the chocolate lover: The Chocolat-e discovery box
Chocolate lovers will swoon over this tasting discovery box of six different single-origin chocolates from Chocolate-e, an Oregon-based brand dedicated to sustainable sourcing and high-quality sweets. This 30-piece box contains 72% dark chocolate from Madagascar, the Dominican Republic, Mexico and Ecuador; 47% milk chocolate from Belize; and 43% milk chocolate from Brazil. Chocolate is sustainably sourced and packaging is made entirely from cardboard and wood fibers, meaning it's entirely plastic-free.
$30 at Chocolat-E
11
Wacaco
For the traveling coffee connoisseur: Wacaco Minispresso NS2
The newest iteration of Wacaco's portable espresso machine allows the traveler in your life to use Nespresso pods (earlier versions of this super-cool and tiny espresso-on-the-go model included a hand grinder). Just pop the pod into the machine, add water and espresso is served, no matter where in the world that traveling, espresso-loving bestie of yours happens to be.
$59.90 at Wacaco
12
Kurt Josef Zalto
For the wine enthusiast: The Kurt Josef Zalto Josephine No 2 universal wine glass
A universal glass that is equal parts drinking vessel and work of art, Kurt Josef Zalto's Josephine No 2 is a mouth-blown, handmade piece that's available as a single, double or set of six. These thin-walled glasses are excellent for helping draw out a wine's unique aromas and make for a sublime drinking experience for those in the know. (The decanters, for those looking to add on an additional gift, are equally impressive.)
$80 at Kurt Josef Zalto
13
Sagamore Spirit
For the spirit sipper: Sagamore Spirit rye
Whiskey and rye drinkers are sure to go wild for Sagamore Spirit's 83-proof Signature Rye, which is a blend of two straight rye mash bills that have been aged four and six years, respectively, in high-char American oak barrels. Sagamore Spirit's rye whiskey is a classic Maryland-style rye, a sweet and round style of spirit that, not unlike bourbon, is great for both sipping and blending into cocktails.
$45 at Sagamore Spirit
14
Forté
For the aspiring pizzaolo: Forté 14" portable pizza oven
One of the more affordable pizza ovens on the market, Forté's 14-inch portable pellet pizza oven can be easily transported to campsites, vacation rentals and wherever else you happen to need a quick pie. The oven comes with a built-in thermometer and pizza stone and, reaching a max temperature of 860 degrees, can char a pizza in just 60 seconds. Ready for action after 18 minutes of preheating, this fun little oven can also be used to cook meat, veggies and fish.
$149.99 at Appliances Connection
