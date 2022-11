A Food And Drink Lover's Gift Guide For The Holidays

For the year-round grillmaster: The Offhours Overvest

An indoor-outdoor masterpiece, this puffy vest from Offhours is made from recycled nylon and offers plenty of flexibility in the arms, especially useful for those who find themselves perched at the grill all year long. It’s water-resistant with a hood for extra protection, and the two-way zipper makes it easy to get around. Polyester quilting will keep that grill lover warm even on the most blustery January days, and super deep pockets are great for storing thermometers, gloves, dry rubs and whatever else the grill master may happen to have lying around.