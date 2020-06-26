These Restaurants Plan To Donate 5% To The NAACP On June 27

A nationwide fundraiser called Food Industry Action is giving people in the restaurant world an opportunity to support the fight for racial justice.
On Saturday, June 27, participating food establishments say they will donate 5% of sales to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund. The current list of participants includes more than 180 eateries in 26 states and Washington, D.C., including Lilia, Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams, Bartaco and Fox in the Snow Cafe.
“We stand with our Black community members ― the farmers, chefs, food chain and restaurant workers ― who have felt the pain of this fight every day of their lives,” the Food Industry Action website says.
“The hospitality world is reeling from the impact of the pandemic,” said Jeni Britton Bauer, founder of Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams and one of the organizers of the initiative. “Like us, many restaurants have been struggling, working tirelessly to bring their teams back. But every person I’ve spoken to in the industry wants to help in the fight against racial injustice ― to do something now, and commit to continued changes throughout our system over time.”
“Food Industry Action is a way for us to donate what we can right now, which we hope, in aggregate, will become a meaningful donation to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund,” she added. “But it will take a groundswell. We hope restaurants across the country, big and small, will join up as a united food community and commit to supporting the work of the NAACP, and to ongoing change within our industry and beyond.”
Scroll down for the current list of participating establishments, and visit the Food Industry Action website for more information.
Alabama
Domestique Coffee, Birmingham
Jeni’s Ice Creams, Birmingham
Arkansas
El Sur Street Food Co., Little Rock
Loblolly Creamery, Little Rock
California
Betto’s Bistro, Morgan Hill
Burgerlords, Los Angeles
The Butcher’s Daughter, Los Angeles
Equator Coffees, Bay Area
HomeState, Los Angeles
Jeni’s Ice Creams, Los Angeles
The Little Friend, Venice
Parkhouse Eatery, San Diego
Picnic Sandwich, Echo Park
Prime Pizza, Burbank
Richmond Bar & Grill, El Segundo
Tomato Pie, Silver Lake and South Pasadena
Colorado
Barcelona Wine Bar, Denver
Bartaco, Boulder
Connecticut
Barcelona Wine Bar, Fairfield, New Haven, Norwalk, Stamford and West Hartford
Bartaco, Stamford, West Hartford and Westport
Judy’s Bar & Kitchen, Stamford
Tabouli Grill, Stamford
Florida
Bandit Coffee, St. Petersburg
Bartaco, Adventura, Orlando and Tampa
Katie’s Fine Cookies, St. Petersburg
Georgia
Barcelona Wine Bar, Atlanta (all locations)
Bartaco, Atlanta (3 locations)
Jeni’s Ice Creams, Atlanta
The Little Tart Bakeshop, Atlanta
Nuts ’n Berries, Decatur
Illinois
Bang Bang Pie, Chicago
Beans & Bagels, Chicago
Charlie’s Silver Spoon Creamery, Aurora
[CxT] Roasting Company, Peoria
Jeni’s Ice Creams, Chicago
Pasta Palazzo, Chicago
Protein Bar & Kitchen, Chicago (all locations)
Spoken Cafe, Chicago
Indiana
Greyhouse Coffee & Supply Co., West Lafayette
Mad Mushroom, West Lafayette
Kentucky
610 Magnolia, Louisville
Louisiana
The Daily Beet, New Orleans (all locations)
Maine
A&C Grocery, Portland
A-OK Berkshire Barbeque, North Adams
Basket Island Oyster Co., Portland
The Black Birch, Kittery
Bonobo Wood Fire Pizza, Portland
Bresca & the Honeybee, New Gloucester
Elements: Books Coffee Beer, Biddeford
Flood’s, Portland
Gelato Fiasco, Brunswick and Portland (all locations)
Hilltop Coffee, Portland
Izakaya Minato, Portland
LB Kitchen, Portland
Little Woodfords, Portland
Luke’s Lobster, Portland
Maiz, Portland
Market Street Eats, Portland
Palace Diner, Biddeford
The Parlor Ice Cream Co., Biddeford
The Purple House, Yarmouth
Rabelais, Biddeford
Ramona’s Sandwiches, Portland
Quill Books & Beverage, Westbrook
River House Maine, Damariscotta
Rose Foods, Portland
Salt Pine Social, Bath
Tandem Coffee, Portland (all locations)
Unity Kitchen, Unity
Maryland
Jeni’s Ice Creams, Bethesda
Mandala Pies, Vienna
Massachusetts
3 Little Figs, Boston
Barcelona Wine Bar, Boston and Brookline
Bartaco, Boston
The Juice Box, Boston
Life Alive, Boston
Roxy’s Grilled Cheese, Boston
Tatte, Boston (14 locations)
Michigan
Harmony Brewing Company, Grand Rapids
Missouri
Jeni’s Ice Creams, St. Louis
New Hampshire
Dos Mexican Eats, Dover
New York
Avocaderia, New York City
Bartaco, Port Chester
Bean & Bean Coffee Roasters, New York City
The Butcher’s Daughter, New York City
Dorado Tacos, New York City
Lilia, Brooklyn
Newtown, Brooklyn
North Carolina
Barcelona Wine Bar, Charlotte and Raleigh
Bartaco, Chapel Hill and Raleigh
Davidson Ice House, Davidson
Jeni’s Ice Creams, Charlotte
Ohio
Ambrose and Eve, Columbus
Antiques on High, Columbus
The Backstretch, Delaware
Brassica, Columbus and Cleveland (4 locations)
A Common Table, Columbus
Fox in the Snow, Columbus (3 locations)
Ghostlight Coffee, Dayton (all locations)
Global Gallery Coffee Shop, Columbus
G. Michael’s Bistro, Columbus
Hen Quarter, Dublin
Hot Chicken Takeover, Columbus and Cleveland (4 locations)
Jeni’s Ice Creams, Columbus and Cleveland (all locations)
The Joint, Columbus
Katalina’s, Columbus
Kittie’s Cakes, Columbus and Bexley
The Lox, Columbus
Marcella’s, Columbus
The Market at Schlegel’s, Chillicothe
Mission Coffee, Columbus
Mom ’n ’em Coffee & Wine, Cincinnati
Natalie’s Coal-Fired Pizza & Live Music, Worthington
Natalie’s Music Hall & Kitchen, Grandview
Northstar Cafe, Columbus and Cincinnati (5 locations)
Parsons North Brewing Company, Columbus
The Pearl, Columbus
Pistacia Vera, Columbus
The Refectory Restaurant and Wine Shop, Columbus
The Roosevelt, Columbus
Sarahs Bread, Marion
Seventh Son Brewing, Columbus
Simply Rolled Ice Cream, Columbus (all locations)
Stauf’s Coffee, Columbus (all locations)
Sweet Carrot, Columbus
Tabletop Game Cafe, Columbus
Third & Hollywood, Columbus
Watershed Distillery, Columbus
Wolf’s Ridge Brewing, Columbus
Zest Juice Co, Columbus
Pennsylvania
Annie Bailey’s Irish Public House, Lancaster
Barcelona Wine Bar, Philadelphia
Commonwealth on Queen, Lancaster
Cork & Cap Restaurant, Lancaster
Decades Amusement & Fare, Lancaster
Dough Heads Waffles, Harrisburg
El Toro Barbacoa, Millersville
The Fridge, Lancaster
Harvest Moon Bagel Company, Lancaster
Horse Inn, Lancaster
Issei Noodle, Lancaster and Carlisle (all locations)
Luca, Lancaster
Ma(i)son, Lancaster
Mara-Leo’s Italian Food Truck, Lancaster
Max’s Eatery, Lancaster
Nacho Cabra, Lancaster
Per Diem, Lititz
Quips Pub, Lancaster
Rachel’s Cafe & Creperie, Lancaster
Route 66 Restaurant, Lancaster
Shot and Bottle, Lancaster
Slate Cafe, Lititz
Souvlaki Boys, Lancaster (all locations)
Splits & Giggles Cafe, Lancaster
Square One Coffee Roasters, Lancaster
Tellus360, Lancaster
Walk-O Taco, Lancaster
South Carolina
Edmund’s Oast Brewing Company, Charleston
Jeni’s Ice Creams, Charleston
Methodical Coffee, Greenville
Monkey Wrench Smokehouse, Travelers Rest
The Restaurant at Edmund’s Oast, Charleston
Sidewall Pizza, Travelers Rest, Greenville and Clemson
Tennessee
Barcelona Wine Bar, Nashville
Barista Parlor, Nashville (4 locations)
Bartaco, Nashville
Jeni’s Ice Creams, Nashville
Joyland, Nashville
Texas
Barcelona Wine Bar, Dallas
Jeni’s Ice Creams, Austin and Houston
Macarooz, Cypress
Vermont
Lu•lu Ice Cream, Vergennes
Scout & Co., Burlington
Virginia
Barcelona Wine Bar, Reston
Bartaco, Fairfax and Reston
Jeni’s Ice Creams, Alexandria
The Shack, Staunton
Washington, D.C.
Barcelona Wine Bar (2 locations)