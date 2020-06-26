These Restaurants Plan To Donate 5% To The NAACP On June 27

A nationwide fundraiser called Food Industry Action is giving people in the restaurant world an opportunity to support the fight for racial justice.

On Saturday, June 27, participating food establishments say they will donate 5% of sales to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund. The current list of participants includes more than 180 eateries in 26 states and Washington, D.C., including Lilia, Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams, Bartaco and Fox in the Snow Cafe.

“We stand with our Black community members ― the farmers, chefs, food chain and restaurant workers ― who have felt the pain of this fight every day of their lives,” the Food Industry Action website says.

Food Industry Action

“The hospitality world is reeling from the impact of the pandemic,” said Jeni Britton Bauer, founder of Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams and one of the organizers of the initiative. “Like us, many restaurants have been struggling, working tirelessly to bring their teams back. But every person I’ve spoken to in the industry wants to help in the fight against racial injustice ― to do something now, and commit to continued changes throughout our system over time.”

“Food Industry Action is a way for us to donate what we can right now, which we hope, in aggregate, will become a meaningful donation to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund,” she added. “But it will take a groundswell. We hope restaurants across the country, big and small, will join up as a united food community and commit to supporting the work of the NAACP, and to ongoing change within our industry and beyond.”

Scroll down for the current list of participating establishments, and visit the Food Industry Action website for more information.

Alabama

Domestique Coffee, Birmingham

Arkansas

El Sur Street Food Co., Little Rock

Loblolly Creamery, Little Rock

California

Betto’s Bistro, Morgan Hill

Burgerlords, Los Angeles

The Butcher’s Daughter, Los Angeles

Equator Coffees, Bay Area

HomeState, Los Angeles

Jeni’s Ice Creams, Los Angeles

The Little Friend, Venice

Parkhouse Eatery, San Diego

Picnic Sandwich, Echo Park

Prime Pizza, Burbank

Richmond Bar & Grill, El Segundo

Tomato Pie, Silver Lake and South Pasadena

Colorado

Barcelona Wine Bar, Denver

Bartaco, Boulder

Connecticut

Barcelona Wine Bar, Fairfield, New Haven, Norwalk, Stamford and West Hartford

Bartaco, Stamford, West Hartford and Westport

Tabouli Grill, Stamford

Florida

Bandit Coffee, St. Petersburg

Bartaco, Adventura, Orlando and Tampa

Georgia

Barcelona Wine Bar, Atlanta (all locations)

Bartaco, Atlanta (3 locations)

The Little Tart Bakeshop, Atlanta

Illinois

Bang Bang Pie, Chicago

Pasta Palazzo, Chicago

Spoken Cafe, Chicago

Indiana

Mad Mushroom, West Lafayette

Kentucky

610 Magnolia, Louisville

Louisiana

The Daily Beet, New Orleans (all locations)

Maine

A-OK Berkshire Barbeque, North Adams

The Black Birch, Kittery

Bonobo Wood Fire Pizza, Portland

Bresca & the Honeybee, New Gloucester

Gelato Fiasco, Brunswick and Portland (all locations)

Hilltop Coffee, Portland

Izakaya Minato, Portland

LB Kitchen, Portland

Little Woodfords, Portland

Maiz, Portland

Market Street Eats, Portland

Palace Diner, Biddeford

The Purple House, Yarmouth

Rabelais, Biddeford

River House Maine, Damariscotta

Rose Foods, Portland

Salt Pine Social, Bath

Tandem Coffee, Portland (all locations)

Unity Kitchen, Unity

Maryland

Mandala Pies, Vienna

Massachusetts

3 Little Figs, Boston

Barcelona Wine Bar, Boston and Brookline

Bartaco, Boston

The Juice Box, Boston

Life Alive, Boston

Tatte, Boston (14 locations)

Michigan

Harmony Brewing Company, Grand Rapids

Missouri

New Hampshire

Dos Mexican Eats, Dover

New York

Avocaderia, New York City

Bartaco, Port Chester

Bean & Bean Coffee Roasters, New York City

The Butcher’s Daughter, New York City

Dorado Tacos, New York City

Lilia, Brooklyn

Newtown, Brooklyn

North Carolina

Barcelona Wine Bar, Charlotte and Raleigh

Bartaco, Chapel Hill and Raleigh

Davidson Ice House, Davidson

Ohio

Ambrose and Eve, Columbus

Antiques on High, Columbus

The Backstretch, Delaware

Brassica, Columbus and Cleveland (4 locations)

A Common Table, Columbus

Fox in the Snow, Columbus (3 locations)

Ghostlight Coffee, Dayton (all locations)

Global Gallery Coffee Shop, Columbus

Hen Quarter, Dublin

Hot Chicken Takeover, Columbus and Cleveland (4 locations)

Jeni’s Ice Creams, Columbus and Cleveland (all locations)

The Joint, Columbus

Kittie’s Cakes, Columbus and Bexley

The Lox, Columbus

Mission Coffee, Columbus

Northstar Cafe, Columbus and Cincinnati (5 locations)

Parsons North Brewing Company, Columbus

The Pearl, Columbus

Pistacia Vera, Columbus

The Refectory Restaurant and Wine Shop, Columbus

The Roosevelt, Columbus

Sarahs Bread, Marion

Seventh Son Brewing, Columbus

Simply Rolled Ice Cream, Columbus (all locations)

Sweet Carrot, Columbus

Tabletop Game Cafe, Columbus

Watershed Distillery, Columbus

Zest Juice Co, Columbus

Pennsylvania

Barcelona Wine Bar, Philadelphia

Commonwealth on Queen, Lancaster

Dough Heads Waffles, Harrisburg

El Toro Barbacoa, Millersville

The Fridge, Lancaster

Harvest Moon Bagel Company, Lancaster

Horse Inn, Lancaster

Issei Noodle, Lancaster and Carlisle (all locations)

Luca, Lancaster

Nacho Cabra, Lancaster

Per Diem, Lititz

Quips Pub, Lancaster

Route 66 Restaurant, Lancaster

Shot and Bottle, Lancaster

Slate Cafe, Lititz

Souvlaki Boys, Lancaster (all locations)

Square One Coffee Roasters, Lancaster

Stoll and Wolfe Distillery Tasting Room, Lititz

Tellus360, Lancaster

South Carolina

Methodical Coffee, Greenville

Monkey Wrench Smokehouse, Travelers Rest

Sidewall Pizza, Travelers Rest, Greenville and Clemson

Tennessee

Barcelona Wine Bar, Nashville

Barista Parlor, Nashville (4 locations)

Bartaco, Nashville

Joyland, Nashville

Texas

Barcelona Wine Bar, Dallas

Jeni’s Ice Creams, Austin and Houston

Macarooz, Cypress

Vermont

Virginia

Barcelona Wine Bar, Reston

Bartaco, Fairfax and Reston

The Shack, Staunton