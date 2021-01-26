24 Hilarious And Too-Real Tweets About Dumb Food Packaging

We’ve made a lot of advancements as a society when it comes to the way foods are packaged. But there’s certainly still room for improvement.
The funny folks of Twitter seem to think so, anyway. From needless spills to wasteful materials, there are a number of food container problems to poke fun at.
We’ve rounded up 24 funny and relatable tweets about food packaging issues.
Can someone fix bacon packaging this has gone on long enough— Mary H.K. Choi *please pre-order YOLK ily* (@choitotheworld) April 15, 2020
If only bananas had robust, natural, bio-degradable packaging of their own. Some sort of peelable skin, perhaps. pic.twitter.com/QyJ6Ew6V4w— Tim Brannigan (@tim_brannigan) November 6, 2014
Not convinced that we have done all we can to find the the best way to package flour— Paige Weldon (@paigeweldon) May 10, 2020
Hey sharks— Karli Marulli (@VeryFineHat) April 13, 2020
I won’t take up too much of your time, my idea is baby carrots that aren’t soaking wet
My mutant superpower is I can open any snack packaging the wrong way so it's impossible to close again— Aparna Nancherla (@aparnapkin) August 28, 2016
[inventing potato chips]— .Mela. (@mela_shea) March 14, 2020
CEO: they’re so fragile, how will they be packaged?
Inventor: in a sturdy box
CEO: nah, let’s go with a bag
Inventor: but they’ll get crushed!
CEO: fill the bag with air
Inventor:
CEO: really strong air
Hey, new gum packaging! Just pull the string, punch the perforation, peel off the flap, rip the plastic, fold the cardboard, flip the lid...— Abbi Crutchfield (@curlycomedy) April 26, 2013
[Cookie Company]— Simon Holland (@simoncholland) January 20, 2016
We'll make the packaging "re-sealable" but it won't work so the cookies go stale and they have to buy more.
BRILLIANT!
Me, the world's most prominent berry supplier, training my many berry packaging employees: now throw a couple gross ones in there too lol— Ash (an new years angel) ⚪️ (@adult_mom) July 27, 2017
You’d think the crescent roll’s packages would have a warning like: May blow your hand off if opened correctly.— Men's Humor (@MensHumor) June 13, 2014
Me: got my fries just gonna open this packet of ketchup.— NewDadNotes (@NewDadNotes) November 30, 2018
Ketchup Packet: haha nope.
Me: come on man please.
Ketchup Packet: use your teeth.
Me: uh what?
Ketchup Packet: use. your. teeth.
Me: ugh fine.
[ketchup explodes everywhere]
Ketchup Packet: lol.
I really wish Nature Valley bars didn't contain more crumbs in their packaging than there are people on this earth— Initial B (@mundanelotus) June 1, 2017
dole fruit cups- when you saw this in your lunchbox & got so lit (until u tried to open it & spilled it everywhere) pic.twitter.com/3SgvmjHuEa— ☾ (@telllthemoon) July 15, 2016
There’s got to be a better way than the soy sauce packet. It’s thin consistency is an enigma. I don’t think I’ve ever opened one and got it all on my intended target.— Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) February 28, 2020
Fruit Rollups have too much packaging. You should be able to buy them in a jumbo roll, like paper towel.— Mary Gillis (@living_marble) September 26, 2020
I cut open a Capri Sun with a knife after I broke the straw— James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) July 19, 2016
Now I have to clean the floor & change my shirt
I'm adulting so hard it hurts.
Why are ketchup packets so small? Who the hell only uses ONE ketchup packet? MAKE THESE THINGS BIGGER.— Joe Santagato (@JoeSantagato) January 23, 2020
Thanks, resealable packaging, but I think we both know that won't be necessary.— moody monday (@mdob11) July 22, 2014
When you throw out the packaging of a microwave dinner and immediately forget how long to microwave it for pic.twitter.com/NqA9jtFjG9— Sequel Memes (@SequelMemes) January 17, 2018
DID YOU KNOW? Capri Suns come in that handy foil packaging so kids can just whip 'em right down on the living room carpet when they're done.— Sarah del Rio (@sarahdelri0) April 14, 2015
We are living in the golden age of wasteful gum packaging— Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) July 14, 2019
"Save calories with our product by not being able to open its ridiculously indestructible packaging!"— Abbi Crutchfield (@curlycomedy) November 5, 2014
Packaging = food clothing. #tuesdaythoughts pic.twitter.com/7RPKxqrxCu— Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) February 19, 2019
I would really like to see some improvement on the packaging for mustard and ketchup packets. They just never open right!!! #mustardhands— Jenna Fischer (@jennafischer) February 23, 2012