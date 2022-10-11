Shopping
Save Over 50% On These Food Storage Containers For October Prime Day

Stasher, Rubbermaid and those internet-famous air-tight bins are all majorly discounted on Amazon for a short time only.

On sale now, get a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Stasher-Single-Use-Leakproof-Dishwasher-Safe-Eco-friendly/dp/B01DZQT99I?th=1&tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6345af0de4b0b7f89f50bd3b%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="four silicone Stasher bags" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6345af0de4b0b7f89f50bd3b" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Stasher-Single-Use-Leakproof-Dishwasher-Safe-Eco-friendly/dp/B01DZQT99I?th=1&tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6345af0de4b0b7f89f50bd3b%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">four silicone Stasher bags</a> in assorted sizes, a<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Rubbermaid-Plastic-Containers-Reusable-Stackable/dp/B07PSKSG1M?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6345af0de4b0b7f89f50bd3b%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" 42-piece Rubbermaid container set" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6345af0de4b0b7f89f50bd3b" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Rubbermaid-Plastic-Containers-Reusable-Stackable/dp/B07PSKSG1M?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6345af0de4b0b7f89f50bd3b%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1"> 42-piece Rubbermaid container set</a>, a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Bentgo%C3%83%C2%83%C3%82%C2%82%C3%83%C2%82%C3%82%C2%AE-Leak-Proof-5-Compartment-Bento-Style-Lunch/dp/B00PKNO7LK?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6345af0de4b0b7f89f50bd3b%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Bentgo bento-style lunchbox" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6345af0de4b0b7f89f50bd3b" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Bentgo%C3%83%C2%83%C3%82%C2%82%C3%83%C2%82%C3%82%C2%AE-Leak-Proof-5-Compartment-Bento-Style-Lunch/dp/B00PKNO7LK?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6345af0de4b0b7f89f50bd3b%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Bentgo bento-style lunchbox</a> for kids and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Chefs-Path-Airtight-Storage-Container/dp/B0822JNHFY?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6345af0de4b0b7f89f50bd3b%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="24 airtight pantry containers." data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6345af0de4b0b7f89f50bd3b" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Chefs-Path-Airtight-Storage-Container/dp/B0822JNHFY?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6345af0de4b0b7f89f50bd3b%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">24 airtight pantry containers.</a>
FYI — deals move quickly during the Prime Early Access sale. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back now through October 12 to see our latest updates as the deals change.

Whether you’re in need of a way to store your upcoming Thanksgiving leftovers, you’re a fan of meal-prepping or you pack school lunches for your kiddo, you can never have enough food storage containers at the ready.

For Amazon’s surprise October Prime event, the online retailer went all out discounting everyday storage containers, bento-style lunchboxes, single-use meal prep boxes and even dry storage canisters to keep your pantry organized.

You only have one day left to stock up on this kitchen storage essential, while also saving some serious chunk of change in the process. To make things easier we gathered some of the best-selling food containers below that are on sale right now.

1
Bentgo stackable bento lunchbox (60% off)
Compact, clever and incredibly popular, this bento-style lunchbox features two compartments separated by a removable cutlery tray. Each piece of this box is food-grade, BPA-free materials and, aside from the cutlery tray) is safe for the dishwasher and microwave.
$11.99 at Amazon (originally $29.99)
2
Dwëllza Kitchen pasta containers (44% off)
Keep grains and pastas fresh inside these tall air-tight containers, each one with a 2.3 liter capacity.
$22.31 at Amazon (originally $39.99)
3
Collapsible food containers (35% off)
These four dishwasher-safe storage containers are made with premium food-grade silicone bottoms that are collapsible to take up half the storage space. Each of the vacuum-sealed snap-closure lids has an air-vent valve at the top for splatter-free re-heating.
$16.99 at Amazon (originally $25.99)
4
50 Reli meal prep containers (20% off)
Conveniently prep your meals for the week with these microwave and dishwasher safe containers that have both a reusable and single-use design. When not in use, you can easily stack the containers and lids inside each other for more organized storage.
$20.76 at Amazon (originally $25.95)
5
Swommoly expandable lid organizer (47% off)
Made with expandable length and adjustable dividers, this organizer can fit into your existing cabinet or drawer space to keep all your storage container lids neat and easy to find.
$15.99 at Amazon (originally $29.99)
6
Ginissey refrigerator bins (35% off)
Organize your fridge with this pack of seven stackable food organizers made with BPA-free and durable PET plastic. Each bin comes with a non-seal lid to promote air flow and the bottoms of the large vegetable containers have drain holes to easily rinse and store produce.
$23.99 at Amazon (originally $36.99)
7
Odomu produce-saving storage containers (42% off)
This set of four containers is made with a food-grade plastic and keeps produce fresh inside your fridge. Each one comes with a multi-seal air-tight lid and a nested colander basket to make washing produce easy.
$23.39 at Amazon (originally $39.99)
8
Pyrex 24-piece glass storage containers (15% off)
Pyrex's durable tempered glass is resistant to stains and odors and is safe for microwave, freezer and dishwasher. Each of these containers comes with an easy-fit lit made with BPA-free plastic.
$40.20 at Amazon (originally $47.29)
9
OXO pop open container (25% off)
You can easily pop open and reseal this air-tight container with just a push of a button. The space efficient design of this BPA-free plastic container also keeps contents fresh, is dishwasher-safe and can easily stack together when not in use.
$11.99 at Amazon (originally $15.95)
10
24-piece glass storage containers (24% off)
Each of these oven-, freezer-, dishwasher- and microwave-safe containers are made with borosilicate glass and come with matching snap-lock lids with air-tight silicone seals.
$37.98 at Amazon (originally $49.99)
11
Two extra large storage canisters (50% off)
Organize and store your dry goods in these stay-fresh canisters with air-tight lids. Made with BPA-free and dishwasher-safe plastic, these containers also come with a set of measuring spoons, reusable chalkboard labels and a chalk pen.
$20.01 at Amazon (originally $39.97)
12
Stasher silicone bag bundle (30% off)
Made with platinum food-grade silicone, you can do more than just store foods with this four-piece starter pack, you can also use to sous vide meats, reheat contents in the microwave and cook other foods in the oven up to 400 degrees.
$38.49 at Amazon (originally $54.99)
13
Rubbermaid 42-piece food storage containers (35% off)
With close to 80,000 five-star-ratings, this assorted container set comes with matching lids that snap together at the base for clutter-free storage and have a rubberized seal to prevent leaks and maintain freshness. All of the pieces are also made with BPA-free plastic and are microwave- dishwasher- and freezer-safe.
$19.99 at Amazon (originally $30.99)
14
Bentgo bento lunchbox (54% off)
This thoughtfully designed bento-style lunchbox features five separate leak-proof compartments including a clever center compartment for dips, sauces or spreads. Made with BPA-free plastic and rubber-coated edges, the box is microwave and dishwasher safe and the compartment tray easily seperates for quick cleanup.
$18.49 at Amazon (originally $39.99)
15
Air-tight containers 24-pack (31% off)
These BPA-free containers with stay-fresh air-tight lids can help you achieve a drool-worthy pantry, neatly organized with all your dry storage goods. The stackable set comes with 24 containers in assorted sizes, a measuring spoon set, reusable chalkboard labels and a chalk pen.
$55.19 at Amazon (originally $79.97)
