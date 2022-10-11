Whether you’re in need of a way to store your upcoming Thanksgiving leftovers, you’re a fan of meal-prepping or you pack school lunches for your kiddo, you can never have enough food storage containers at the ready.
Advertisement
For Amazon’s surprise October Prime event, the online retailer went all out discounting everyday storage containers, bento-style lunchboxes, single-use meal prep boxes and even dry storage canisters to keep your pantry organized.
You only have one day left to stock up on this kitchen storage essential, while also saving some serious chunk of change in the process. To make things easier we gathered some of the best-selling food containers below that are on sale right now.
1
Bentgo stackable bento lunchbox (60% off)
2
Dwëllza Kitchen pasta containers (44% off)
3
Collapsible food containers (35% off)
Advertisement
4
50 Reli meal prep containers (20% off)
5
Swommoly expandable lid organizer (47% off)
6
Ginissey refrigerator bins (35% off)
Advertisement
7
Odomu produce-saving storage containers (42% off)
8
Pyrex 24-piece glass storage containers (15% off)
9
OXO pop open container (25% off)
Advertisement
10
24-piece glass storage containers (24% off)
11
Two extra large storage canisters (50% off)
12
Stasher silicone bag bundle (30% off)
Advertisement
13
Rubbermaid 42-piece food storage containers (35% off)
14
Bentgo bento lunchbox (54% off)
15
Air-tight containers 24-pack (31% off)
Advertisement