The Food Trends That Defined Us In The 2010s

We’ve all gotta eat. It’s one of those side effects of being human.

But what we eat is constantly changing, especially over the past 10 years. To mark the end of the decade, we decided to take a look at some of the more popular food and drink trends. You’ll read about everything from meal kits to craft beer, plus how apps changed the food delivery game and how the Instant Pot transformed our kitchens. These are the food trends that defined the decade.

Meal kits showed up at America’s doorstep.

Dinner at home before the 2010s meant ordering takeout, delivery or making it yourself. But another option appeared: getting pre-packaged ingredients and accompanying recipes delivered to your doorstep. You could still feel like you “made” dinner, and it saved you a trip to the supermarket. Companies like Blue Apron (which launched in 2012) and HelloFresh (2011) dominated the scene, and then a slew of competitors like Sun Basket flooded the market. But as Pitchbook noted, people signed up for meal delivery services but would rarely stick with it. After all, it’s way easier to order Seamless.

Food delivery became possible with the touch of a button.

Can you believe people used to order takeout or delivery using their voice? Now it’s all about opening an app. Seamless began delivering food about 20 years ago, but the food ordering process has migrated to mobile apps, with the help of companies like Grubhub, Uber Eats and Postmates. DoorDash is the leader, with 35% of the country’s online food delivery sales. In the next decade, delivery food might not even come from a brick-and-mortar restaurant: DoorDash already opened a commercial cooking space that prepares food from multiple restaurants.

Portland Press Herald via Getty Images Instant Pots sold more than 200,000 units in one day in 2016.

The Instant Pot appeared on kitchen counters.

According to NBC News, the company behind Instant Pot sold 10,000 units in 2012. In 2016, it sold 200,000-plus in a one-day Amazon Prime Day promotion. It’s been nothing short of a revolution in the kitchen, where the versatile multi-cooker has enabled home chefs to perfectly cook everything from rice to ribs with a few button taps. The recipes specifically created for the Instant Pot and distributed via cookbooks and recipe blogs are seemingly endless, equally exciting vegan and keto followers.

Never-ending fast-food social media wars.

In a modern media landscape where online buzz can lead to record fast-food sales (see: fried chicken sandwich, Popeyes), brands have embraced social media as a way to capture attention. Much of that has come in the way of using savvy, young social media managers to speak in the voice of the brand on every platform. That’s led to fast-food brands “fighting” each other over Twitter, including a McDonald’s vs. Wendy’s beef and a Popeyes vs. Chick-fil-A war.

Many people went low-carb, high-fat.

The roots of the low-carb craze began in the early 2000s with the Atkins diet. By the time this decade rolled around, the Paleo diet took the low-carb crown with mainstream attention in 2013. Over the past few years, keto’s low-carb, high-fat diet has many convinced of its effectiveness. And that’s meant big business for companies selling keto products. Plant-based eating also has attracted attention, with popular options like Whole30 and DASH.

Nick Ut/ASSOCIATED PRESS Sriracha chili sauce is produced at the Huy Fong Foods factory in Irwindale, Calif.

A serious obsession with Sriracha took hold.

Stock was reborn as bone broth.

Bone broth is essentially stock, as experts attest. But with the rise of artisanal food and the keto/paleo diet, this collagen-rich broth is hot again (pun intended). Because not many people have time to sit in front of their stove for 18 hours while chicken and beef bones simmer, plenty of companies have rushed in to satiate America’s hunger for the soup. It’s even perfect for breakfast!

Instagram transformed eating.

Tannis Toohey via Getty Images Can you even remember life before Trader Joe's cookie butter?

Obsession with anything Trader Joe’s.

Two Buck Chuck. Everything but the Bagel Seasoning. Speculoos Cookie Butter. Diner Mac ’N Cheese. These are just a few of the magnificent products on shelves at the grocery store favored by foodies. The fervent chronicling of every new item in the store by Trader Joe’s many Instagram fans, along with the brand’s expansion into new states (Kentucky, Florida) has helped it stay relevant throughout the 2010s and beyond.

Yelp made the average person’s opinion important.

The review site may be struggling now, but in the early 2010s, it was a one-stop shop for anyone to rant and rave about everything from food trucks to chains. You didn’t need a newspaper column to be a food critic, just a cameraphone and the ability to type. Restaurant owners struggled with how to deal with negative reviews, while high-quality Yelp reviewers were rewarded with perks by the company. The importance of Yelpers to the restaurant ecosystem appears to be usurped by Instagram, but their reviews live on.

Recipe blogs flooded the internet.

Dave M. Benett via Getty Images Paul Hollywood and Mary Berry were judges on the original cast of "The Great British Baking Show."

TV shows about food took over the airwaves.

Craft beer went mainstream.

Third wave mom-and-pop coffee shops popped up.

Lisovskaya via Getty Images Ramen got new life outside the packaged kind we all ate in college.

Ramen was reborn.

Fast-casual restaurants became the new fast food.

The popularity of the fast-casual restaurant is best exemplified in Chipotle’s success story, which grew from one location in Denver in 1993 to 2,546 locations in 2019. Fast-casual spots raked in over $42 billion in sales last year. Many of those restaurants use Chipotle’s cafeteria-style ordering system for other types of cuisine, like the new-school, fast-casual success story Sweetgreen. These restaurants are redefining what “fast food” means.

Brunch became a social event.

ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images Beyond Meat "Beyond Burger" patties made from plant-based substitutes for meat products sit alongside various packages of ground beef for sale in New York City.

Plant-based everything took over everywhere.

Cocktail culture poured America a drink.

It’s ubiquitous now, but there wasn’t always a speakeasy in every major city where a mixologist wearing a fedora and a vest expertly prepared an old fashioned with “artisanal cocktail ice.” The modern cocktail revival kicked off around 2007 at New York’s legendary Death & Co. but soon spread to the rest of the country, to the point where fantastic cocktail bars can now be found in far-flung places like Jackson Hole, Wyoming.