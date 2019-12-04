These Were The Trendiest Foods Of 2019

istetiana via Getty Images Plant-based burgers were increasingly popular food delivery options in 2019.

Grubhub just released its annual “Year in Food” report, which highlights food trends based on the tens of millions of orders placed by more than 21 million users on the platform this year. One key finding: the rise of plant-based foods.

To determine its “top foods of the year,” Grubhub looked at 2019′s orders in comparison to its 2018 data and calculated which dishes increased in popularity this year. Cauliflower pizza was the top food of 2019, having risen 650% from last year.

In fact, vegetarian- or vegan-friendly options made up the majority of the food delivery service’s top 10 foods of the year.

Cauliflower pizza: 650% Spicy Brussels sprouts: 622% Portobello empanada: 601% Black bean and sweet potato taco: 513% Miso pork ramen: 413% Chicken burger: 318% Bone broth: 298% Brown sugar milk [bubble] tea: 281% Vegan pad thai: 280% Impossible burger: 203%

In 2018, only three of the top 10 dishes were plant-based.

Grubhub also reported that vegan orders overall increased 27% in popularity in 2019 and ranked the meat-alternative options that rose the most this year.

Impossible Burger Black bean burger Tofu Mushroom burger Jackfruit

When it comes to vegan options, it was clear some places offer more than others. Grubhub shared the most vegan-friendly states (New York, California, Nevada, Oregon and Pennsylvania) and the least (Indiana, Iowa, North Carolina, Missouri and Idaho).