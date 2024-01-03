This New British Crime Series Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

“Fool Me Once” is currently the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.
Adapted from a 2016 Harlan Coben novel, this new British crime series premiered on Jan. 1 and stars Michelle Keegan, Richard Armitage and Joanna Lumley.
Told over eight episodes, “Fool Me Once” follows a woman embroiled in a deadly conspiracy after she spots her murdered husband on security camera footage.
Read on for more trending shows of the moment across streaming services including Max, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+.
The true crime docuseries “Murder in Boston: Roots, Rampage & Reckoning” has been dominating Max’s ranking since its initial release in three weekly installments between Dec. 4 and Dec. 18.
The episodes explore the 1989 murder of Carol Stuart and the racial tensions and media frenzy that followed. Director Jason Hehir, who was a teenager during the time of the high-profile investigation, partnered with The Boston Globe to produce the series.
Given Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s release from prison on Dec. 28, it is unsurprising that the Hulu drama about her life and the murder of her mother is again trending on the streaming service.
Patricia Arquette received a Golden Globe and Emmy Award for her depiction of Dee Dee Blanchard alongside Joey King as Gypsy. The cast also includes includes AnnaSophia Robb, Chloë Sevigny, Calum Worthy, Dean Norris, Joe Tippett, Margo Martindale and Rhea Seehorn.
The Marvel series “What If...?” is getting a lot of attention on Disney+ since the second season premiered on Dec. 22. Nine new episodes were released daily on the platform until Dec. 30.
The animated anthology show presents alternate timelines in the multiverse and images what would happen if certain major MCU events played out differently.
Amazon Prime Video’s “Reacher” is trending after the second season began on Dec. 15, with new episodes out weekly until Jan. 19.
Based on Lee Child’s “Jack Reacher” book series, the crime series follows the adventures of the titular hero, a former U.S. military cop-turned-drifter. The second season focuses on Reacher’s mission to investigate the mysterious deaths of members of his former unit.
