It's Almost Boot Season, So Here Are The Best Walmart Products To Pamper Your Feet

Keep your toes feeling 10 out of 10.
<a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FSpringcorner-8-Pieces-Heel-Cushion-Pads-for-Shoes-Heel-Guards-for-Shoes-Mesh-Insert-Heel-Liners-Pads-Boots-Sneaker-Improve-Shoe-Fit%2F1140479672%3Ffrom%3D%2Fsearch&subId1=64ec9f55e4b084283f266237" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="A set of 8 heel cushion pads for shoes" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64ec9f55e4b084283f266237" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FSpringcorner-8-Pieces-Heel-Cushion-Pads-for-Shoes-Heel-Guards-for-Shoes-Mesh-Insert-Heel-Liners-Pads-Boots-Sneaker-Improve-Shoe-Fit%2F1140479672%3Ffrom%3D%2Fsearch&subId1=64ec9f55e4b084283f266237" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">A set of 8 heel cushion pads for shoes</a> and <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FChiroplax-Toe-Tubes-Sleeves-Protectors-Cushions-Fabric-Gel-Lining-Separator-Tubing-Finger-Bunion-Hammer-Toe-Callus-Corn-Blister-5Pack-Small%2F1421695943&subId1=64ec9f55e4b084283f266237" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Chiroplax toe tube sleeves" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64ec9f55e4b084283f266237" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FChiroplax-Toe-Tubes-Sleeves-Protectors-Cushions-Fabric-Gel-Lining-Separator-Tubing-Finger-Bunion-Hammer-Toe-Callus-Corn-Blister-5Pack-Small%2F1421695943&subId1=64ec9f55e4b084283f266237" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Chiroplax toe tube sleeves</a>.
If spring and summer are the time for sandals and frequent pedicures, fall and winter are the time for thick, sweaty socks and durable boots. To keep your kickers feeling comfortable and soft as you return to closed-toed shoes, we rounded up some of our favorite foot products from Walmart.

From heel protectors to foot cream to a luxurious (but affordable) home foot bath, these are products that will keep all 10 toes feeling 10 out of 10, even as the weather starts to drop.

Whether you work on your feet or take spin classes, your soles are likely looking for a little relief. And as fall and winter get closer and cute going-out shoes start to look more like galoshes and fleece-lined slippers, here are a few handy items to keep around to put your best foot forward.

HuffPost receives compensation from one or more retailers on this page, and may also receive a commission for purchases made via links. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Walmart
Arm & Hammer soft step memory foam
As a collector of vintage boots (which are often worn down), I have come to love these Soft Step insoles from Arm & Hammer. They're really thin, so you can use them in your normal shoes, they give you a little bounce but really just make your feet feel stable during long hours of wear. You cut these down to fit your exact foot/shoe, so they're super great for booties or boots with more of pointed toe.
$2.98 at Walmart
2
Walmart
Dr. Scholl's Tri-Comfort all-day insoles
Of course, if you do want extra support, these massaging gel inserts are great, too. They have ball, heel and arch support with a 3/4-length design so they're great for boots.
$8.97 at Walmart
3
Walmart
A set of 8 cushioned heel pads for shoes
These cushioned heel pads are ergonomically designed to fit the contour of your heels. They give you a little softness to protect your heels from pain, blisters and calluses and can help to reduce pressure and friction even in heavier, clunky shoes.
$7.39 at Walmart
4
Walmart
Equate toe bandages that cushion for corns and bunions
Relieve corns and calluses and ease pain from bunions, hammertoes and ingrown nails with these slip-on cushioned toe bandages. They can help to prevent blisters and are made from a flexible foam that can be shaped as needed.
$3.86 at Walmart
5
Walmart
Chiroplax toe tube sleeves
Or ensure you're getting a custom fit with these Chiroplax toe tube sleeves that you cut as desired for your own toes. They can ease pain from calluses and corns and protect your toes from blisters.
$14.89 at Walmart
6
Walmart
MaxKare spa bath foot massager
Really treat your feet with this MaxKare foot bath and massager. It heats water, fills with bubbles and vibrates to soothe your piggies. Enjoy the luxury of a spa in your own home and give your feet some TLC.
$34.99 at Walmart (originally $60)
7
Walmart
Gold Bond healing hydrating foot cream
Another way to treat your feet? Healing foot cream. This timeless classic from Gold Bond has aloe in it to keep your feet feeling nourished and soft. It works on rough heels and feet, ensuring you stay moisturized.
$5.98 at Walmart
8
Walmart
Band-Aid hydrocolloid heel blister bandages
If you do end up getting blisters, I strongly endorse these Hydro Seal hydrocolloid Band-Aids. They're waterproof and stay on your heel until your blisters are totally healed. They make wearing shoes possible when you have a blister and give you a little extra cushion where you need it.
$4.88 at Walmart

