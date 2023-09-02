If spring and summer are the time for sandals and frequent pedicures, fall and winter are the time for thick, sweaty socks and durable boots. To keep your kickers feeling comfortable and soft as you return to closed-toed shoes, we rounded up some of our favorite foot products from Walmart.

From heel protectors to foot cream to a luxurious (but affordable) home foot bath, these are products that will keep all 10 toes feeling 10 out of 10, even as the weather starts to drop.

Whether you work on your feet or take spin classes, your soles are likely looking for a little relief. And as fall and winter get closer and cute going-out shoes start to look more like galoshes and fleece-lined slippers, here are a few handy items to keep around to put your best foot forward.

