HuffPost recently asked podiatrists to recommend over-the-counter solutions for dealing with foot pain — specifically the discomfort caused by the very common condition plantar fasciitis.

We learned from podiatrist Louis J. DeCaro, who is also president of the American College of Foot and Ankle Pediatrics, that stretching before most physical activities can truly make the most difference when it comes to foot pain, and devices like this incredibly well-rated and podiatrist-recommended foot stretcher can help.

“The best a person can do is stretch the posterior column which runs from the hamstring down to the calf, to the Achilles and through the bottom of the foot to connect to the plantar fascia,” DeCaro previously told us.

On combing the reviews of the ProStretch, which is less than $30 on Amazon, we saw that a lot of people corroborated this claim, with many stating that this rocking stretcher not only completely eliminated their foot pain, but that it is actually the same device they use in the offices of their physical therapists and podiatrists.