Girlfriend Of Deceased College Football Star Reveals She’s Pregnant

The girlfriend of a college football player who died suddenly last month revealed this week that she is pregnant.

“We created an angel before heaven gained one,” Kelly Kay, a model, wrote in the caption accompanying her post. “All you ever wanted was to be a father... I know you’ll be the best one from up above.”

Kay announced that she is expecting a baby in a series of Instagram photos that included an ultrasound image and a screenshot of a text exchange with someone identified only as “Baby Daddy” posted Monday. She tagged boyfriend Spencer Webb, who died in July after a head injury sustained in a cliff-diving accident near Oregon’s Triangle Lake. He was 22.

“Can’t believe I have to do it without you but knowing I’ll have a piece of you keeps me going,” she added. “I can’t wait to meet the person that’s half you, half me. I love you forever, both of you.”

At the time of his death, Webb was preparing for his fourth season as a tight end for the Oregon Ducks at the University of Oregon. The Sacramento, California, native finished with 13 catches for 87 yards and a touchdown this past season.

His body was recovered July 13 from Slide Rock at Lake Creek Falls, a popular spot for cliff divers about 35 miles west of the University of Oregon’s Eugene campus. Police said his death appeared to be accidental, with no signs of foul play.

A day after the athlete’s body was found, Kay described him as “my twin flame” and “the love of my life.” The news stunned Webb’s teammates, friends and family.