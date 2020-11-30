NOW PLAYING

For New Adoptive Parents, Hair Care Takes A Village

Beauty is one of the most personal forms of self-expression — anything from the products you use to the hairstyles you gravitate toward — can be influenced by your culture and the communities you’re a part of. With children, those influences begin almost immediately. And with hair, a parent’s inner circle of family and friends, along with teachers, babysitters and other important figures, begin to shape children’s ideas of what taking care of their hair means.
