Over 1.2 Million Ford Explorers Recalled For Safety Concerns

Ford Motor Company recalled over a million Explorer SUVs due to safety concerns, the company announced on Wednesday.

Ford estimated that around 1.2 million vehicles were affected in the U.S. The company also recalled three other types of cars with 150,000 affected in the U.S. and Canada. An additional 28,000 Explorers were recalled in Canada and one car in Mexico.

The affected Explorer vehicles — which were manufactured at Chicago assembly plant over a seven-year period — may experience a fractured rear suspension toe link under certain conditions. Such a fracture would significantly diminish steering control and increase the risk of a crash.

This is not the first time that Ford has recalled its vehicles. Just last October, the company recalled nearly 1.3 million vehicles due to safety concerns over stalling issues. One month later, over 38,000 more vehicles were recalled, including some Explorers.

In March, Ford Explorer owners claimed vehicles were exposing them to toxic levels of carbon monoxide, with some filing legal claims against the company.

Ford says it isn’t aware of any injuries related to the issues, which have prompted the Wednesday recalls. The company will spend $180 million to correct the issue.