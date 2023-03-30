Former Boston Cop Charged With Assaulting Law Enforcement On Jan. 6

A former Boston K-9 police officer was arrested Thursday for assaulting a law enforcement officer during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

Joseph Fisher, 52, was taken into custody by the FBI and charged with a litany of offenses, including a felony charge of assaulting a law enforcement officer, for his alleged role in the violent attack on the nation’s Capitol.

As police worked to move back the mob ignited by former President Donald Trump, Fisher was captured on video assaulting an officer, according to court records.

Advertisement

A U.S. Capitol Police officer was chasing after a rioter who had used a “chemical irritant” on police when Fisher allegedly pushed a chair into the officer, according to the records.

Joseph Fisher, 52, was charged with assaulting a law enforcement officer on Jan. 6, 2021. FBI

After the officer was hit with the chair, “Fisher engaged in a physical assault against the Victim, which ended with Fisher on the ground and out of the camera frame,” the affidavit said.