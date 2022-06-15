British Ex-Cop Jailed After Posting Racist Memes Mocking George Floyd's Death

Watts’ name has also been added to the College of Policing’s barred list, banning him from any policing role across the country for life, according to The Worcester News.

Numerous law enforcement officers across multiple U.S. states have also faced consequences ― though not as severe ― for posting racist messages and memes on their personal social media pages, amid intensified public scrutiny of police behavior in the wake of Floyd’s death. Some were fired or investigated over troubling online behavior.