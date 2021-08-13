3 Former Cops Charged In Wrongful Conviction That Sent A Man To Prison For 25 Years

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner announced charges on Friday against three former homicide detectives for making false statements that contributed to the wrongful conviction of a man who spent 25 years in prison for a rape and murder he did not commit.

The former detectives — Manuel Santiago, Martin Devlin and Frank Jastrzembski — were charged with perjury and false swearing in official matters for their roles in the 1993 conviction of Anthony Wright, who has since been exonerated by DNA evidence. The criminal charges were recommended in a grand jury presentment that was unsealed on Friday.

It is exceedingly rare for law enforcement officials to face criminal prosecution for contributing to wrongful convictions. But reviewing wrongful convictions has been a key agenda item for Krasner, one of the leaders of the progressive prosecutor movement. In 2018, his office created the Conviction Integrity Unit, which has helped secure exonerations for at least 20 people.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Read the grand jury’s findings here: