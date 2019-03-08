Former Trump Administration Official Will Serve As Analyst Rather Than Editor At CNN

A CNN spokesperson on Friday confirmed the announcement to HuffPost and said Flores “will not be in a coverage coordinating role.”

“We can confirm that when Sarah came to us and proposed her role be adjusted to a political analyst instead, we agreed, and we look forward to her starting in that role,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson told HuffPost in February that Flores would coordinate the network’s online and TV reporting on the 2020 election cycle. The spokesperson said she would not cover the Justice Department, but did not immediately reply to a question about whether her other prior work could present a conflict of interest with the network’s political coverage.

CNN received heavy criticism, including from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (R-N.Y.), over Flores’s hiring.

“Sorry, didn’t get the latest memo after 1,000 experienced + qualified journalists of all stripes were let go w/o warning a few weeks ago and still looking for work,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote in a scathing tweet. “Are we still pretending that hires like these are evidence of a meritocracy?”

CNN later said that Flores would actually be one of several editors helping coordinate its election coverage.

Now it appears Flores will merely serve as an analyst, forgoing an editorial role altogether.