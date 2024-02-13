Former Dutch Prime Minister Dries van Agt died by euthanasia “hand in hand” with his wife, Eugenie, on Feb. 5.
He and his wife, Eugenie van Agt-Krekelberg, were both 93 and had been married since 1958. Their deaths were part of an increase in couples choosing “duo euthanasia” in the Netherlands.
“He died hand in hand with his beloved wife Eugenie van Agt-Krekelberg, the support and anchor with whom he was together for more than 70 years and whom he always continued to refer to as ‘my girl,’” the Rights Forum, which was founded by van Agt, said in a Dutch statement, as translated by The Associated Press.
The Rights Forum is a pro-Palestinian group founded by the former prime minister in 2009.
The couple had three children.
Dries van Agt, a Christian Democrat, was prime minister of the Netherlands from 1977 to 1982. After leaving his career in politics, he grew more progressive and eventually left his political party in 2017 due to differences with its views on Israel and Palestine, according to The Associated Press.
“With his flowery and unique language, his clear convictions and his striking presentation, Dries van Agt gave color and substance to Dutch politics in a time of polarization and party renewal,” Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said, according to The Associated Press.
The Netherlands legalized euthanasia and assisted suicide in 2002. More than 8,700 people died by euthanasia or assisted suicide in 2022, according to an annual report by the Netherlands’ Regional Euthanasia Review Committees. Of those who died by euthanasia in 2022, there were 29 couples (58 individuals) who died in a duo euthanasia. In 2020, 13 couples (26 individuals) chose duo euthanasia.
“It is likely that this will happen more and more often,” NVVE press officer Rob Edens told The Washington Post. NVVE is a Dutch organization that focuses on euthanasia. “We still see a reluctance among doctors to provide euthanasia based on an accumulation of age-related conditions. But it is permitted.”